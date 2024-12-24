Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 08:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Once the allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

ipo market listing share market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, December 24, 2024. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, December 23, 2024, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors with it getting oversubscribed by nearly 200 times.
 
Once the allotment of Mamata Machinery IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can use the following links to check the Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
 
Check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on  Link Intime India : https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
 
Check Mamata Machinery IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Asia mixed

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Market Today: BoJ Minutes; Sanathan, DAM IPO allotment; NACDAC listing

ipo market listing share market

Last Day! Concord Enviro IPO closes today: Subscription soars 7x, GMP up 7%

ipo market listing share market

Sanathan Textiles IPO day 3: Check subscription status, GMP, & other detail

IPO

Transrail Lighting IPO: NIIs fuel demand on Day 3; Check latest GMP

 
Mamata Machinery IPO final subscription status
The Rs 179 crore public offering of Mamata Machinery, offered at a price band of Rs 230-243 with a lot size of 61 shares, received bids for 1,00,94,81,802 shares against the 51,78,227 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 194.95 times by the end of the subscription period, as per the data available on the BSE.
 
Mamata Machinery IPO witnessed the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 274.38 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 235.88 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 138.08 times. Meanwhile, the Employee Reserved quota got oversubscribed by 153.27 times.
 
Mamata Machinery IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Mamata Machinery were trading at Rs 503, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 260 or 107 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 243, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Mamata Machinery IPO listing price prediction
Shares of Mamata Machinery are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, December 27, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, Mamata Machinery shares may list at around Rs 503, yielding a return of nearly 107 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
About Mamata Machinery
Incorporated in 1979, Mamata Machinery (MML) manufactures and exports plastic bags and pouch-making machines, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment. The company provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry. Products manufactured using its machines are used across several industries as packaging applications, such as the packing of food and FMCG products.
 

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Swiss PE eyes IT, pharma in India portfolio rejig after 300% gain

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 24: Bharat Forge, HG Infra, Adani Ent, Nava, TVS Motor

Zomato

Zomato surpasses HUL, Nestle in Sensex with a weightage of 2.77%

sebi

Sebi suspends trading in Bharat Global Developers alleging lapses

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Amber Enterprises surges 13%; records sharpest intra-day rally in 2 months

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment initial public offerings IPOs share market IPOs IPO Calendar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPOLatest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon