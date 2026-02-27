Data center boom sparks 'Buy' call on MTAR Tech; MOSL sees 31% upside

MTAR Technologies share price target: Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on MTAR Technologies, calling it a proxy for compounding global data center demand. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹4,810, implying an upside of more than ₹1,100 per share or 31 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,683.40.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, MTAR Technologies shares traded 1.5 per cent higher at ₹3,738 in early morning deals today on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to Motilal Oswal, MTAR Technologies is firmly positioning itself as the indirect beneficiary of the global AI infrastructure wave. The world is building data centers at an unforeseen pace with 100 GW of new capacity expected during 2026-2030 (14-18 per cent CAGR).

READ | Apar Industries hits 52-week high; ICICI Sec initiates 'Buy' on trifecta drivers It said that the singular challenge holding the expansion back is not capital but reliable power. Grid connections take 2-5 years but AI cannot wait that long and this is precisely where Bloom Energy (BE) steps in. Sole supplier of critical hot box assemblies Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies has been growing exposure to global fuel cell technology through its decade-long partnership with BE. Its structural position within BE's supply chain makes it an interesting play. The company is the sole supplier of critical hot box assemblies, commanding 60-70 per cent of BE's requirements.

MTAR Technologies' leadership position is the segment also reflected in its third quarter (3QFY26) financials. The Q3 order inflows reached a record ₹13.7 billion, up 5.1x Y-o-Y, with nearly half of them sourced alone from BE. As per MOSL's analysis, for every 1 GW of orders BE secures, MTAR stands to receive ₹9-11 billion, translating to ₹27-53 billion in potential cumulative inflows over the next 3-5 years. It expects the company to receive 3-5GW of order inflow for BE. "MTARTECH, as BE's sole supplier of critical hot box assemblies commanding 60-70 per cent wallet share, is not merely a beneficiary of this theme but an irreplaceable enabler of it. Every GW of BE's capacity generates ₹9-11 billion in MTARTECH order flows," it said.

Motilal Oswal said it remains bullish on the company's long-term growth trajectory, which presents a rare combination of structural positioning, earnings visibility, and exponential order growth. READ | RMIL deal, policy support keep Gravita India in Mirae Asset's bullish lens It expects the company to post a CAGR of 40 per cent/ 55 per cent/ 78 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/ adj. PAT over FY25-28, led by strong order inflows. MTAR order book MTAR Technologies has witnessed a spurt in its order flows over the last six to eight months. In 3QFY26, as reported by the company, it posted ₹13.7 billion in order inflow (highest ever). Of the total inflow, 48 per cent (₹6.6 billion) came from clean energy fuel cells (primarily from BE).