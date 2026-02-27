Brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on global recycling player Gravita India , citing strong growth prospects driven by rising scrap availability, supportive regulatory policies, increasing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) segment, and the company’s expansion into value-added and copper recycling businesses.

The brokerage has maintained its target price at ₹2,000 (28x FY28E EPS). At the current market price of ₹1,594, the stock trades at 33x/27x its FY27E/FY28E earnings estimates.

“For Gravita, the rising supply of scrap resources, favourable policies, and implementation of Battery Waste Management Rules (BMWR), Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) will boost output, while the Mundra plant will benefit from the focus on electric vehicles and clean energy,” said the brokerage in its report.

It added that in Q3FY26, Ebitda margins remained robust at over 11 per cent, led by higher revenue in the lead business. Capacity expansions are expected to fuel volume growth from H2FY26 onwards. The company has guided for 8–9 per cent volume growth in Q4FY26 and revenue/APAT CAGRs of around 18 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, over the long term, while maintaining a RoCE of 18 per cent. Business updates Among key developments, the brokerage highlighted the acquisition of Rashtriya Metals Industries Limited (RMIL), the Mundra project expansion, and the launch of lithium-ion recycling operations.