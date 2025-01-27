DCB Bank shares fly 9% after net profit soars 19% in Q3; know more

DCB Bank share slipped 8.80 per cent at Rs 123.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. This came after the private sector lender reported a 19.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, reaching Rs 151.4 crore, compared to Rs 126.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The bank's net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits, increased by 14.5 per cent, totaling Rs 543 crore, up from Rs 474 crore in Q3 FY24.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 3.11 per cent in the December quarter, down from 3.29 per cent in the previous quarter, while the net NPA (NNPA) ratio remained stable at 1.18 per cent, slightly up from 1.17 per cent in Q2 FY25.

DCB Bank also saw a significant 23 per cent YoY growth in advances and a 20 per cent increase in deposits by December 31, 2024. Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.76 per cent, with the PCR excluding gold loan NPAs slightly higher at 75.56 per cent.

The bank's capital position remained strong, with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16.29 per cent, including a Tier I capital ratio of 13.54 per cent and a Tier II capital ratio of 2.75 per cent.

Efficiency metrics for Q3FY25 showed a credit cost of 0.38 per cent, a cost-to-average-assets ratio of 2.59 per cent, and a cost-to-income ratio of 62.70 per cent.

DCB Bank's key profitability indicators for the quarter were a return on assets (ROA) of 0.86 per cent and a return on equity (ROE) of 11.98 per cent.

DCB Bank has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,731.30 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 6.26 and at an earning per share of Rs 18.13.

At 10:54 AM, the stock price of the company rose by 4.22 per cent at Rs 102.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.92 per cent to 75,492.56 level.