Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / DCB Bank shares fly 9% after net profit soars 19% in Q3; know more

DCB Bank shares fly 9% after net profit soars 19% in Q3; know more

DCB Bank share slipped 8.80 per cent at Rs 123.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade. This came after the private sector lender reported a 19.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profi

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market
Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
DCB Bank share slipped 8.80 per cent at Rs 123.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. This came after the private sector lender reported a 19.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, reaching Rs 151.4 crore, compared to Rs 126.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. 
 
The bank's net interest income (NII), which reflects the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits, increased by 14.5 per cent, totaling Rs 543 crore, up from Rs 474 crore in Q3 FY24.
 
The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 3.11 per cent in the December quarter, down from 3.29 per cent in the previous quarter, while the net NPA (NNPA) ratio remained stable at 1.18 per cent, slightly up from 1.17 per cent in Q2 FY25. 
 
DCB Bank also saw a significant 23 per cent YoY growth in advances and a 20 per cent increase in deposits by December 31, 2024. Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.76 per cent, with the PCR excluding gold loan NPAs slightly higher at 75.56 per cent.
 
The bank's capital position remained strong, with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16.29 per cent, including a Tier I capital ratio of 13.54 per cent and a Tier II capital ratio of 2.75 per cent. 
 
Efficiency metrics for Q3FY25 showed a credit cost of 0.38 per cent, a cost-to-average-assets ratio of 2.59 per cent, and a cost-to-income ratio of 62.70 per cent.

Also Read

Analysts maintain 'Buy' calls on ICICI Bank after Q3; see up to 32% upside

Bank of India shares rally 6% after robust profit growth in Q3; details

Brokerages split after JSW Steel Q3 results miss estimates; share down 4%

CreditAccess Grameen tanks 18%, hits 34-month low on weak Q3 results

Dividend, Stock-split: Wipro, Tips Music, 4 others to remain in focus

 
DCB Bank's key profitability indicators for the quarter were a return on assets (ROA) of 0.86 per cent and a return on equity (ROE) of 11.98 per cent.
 
DCB Bank has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,731.30 crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 6.26 and at an earning per share of Rs 18.13.
 
At 10:54 AM, the stock price of the company rose by 4.22 per cent at Rs 102.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.92 per cent to 75,492.56 level.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 750 pts to 75,500; BSE Midcap down 3%, Smallcap loses 4%

Trident shares fall 9% after posting Q3 nos; here's what's dragging stock

CLN Energy IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Govt invites applications for Sebi chief post as Buch's term ends on Feb 28

Budget week: Volatility to rise; Sensex may swing in this 4,000-pt range

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEDCB bank

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story