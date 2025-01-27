Analysts maintain 'Buy' calls on ICICI Bank after Q3; see up to 32% upside

ICICI Bank share price was outperforming the stock markets on Monday, January 27, 2025, after showcasing a ‘resilient’ quarterly performance for the October-to-December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25).

On Saturday, private lender ICICI Bank's standalone Q3FY25 net profit jumped 14.8 per cent year–on–year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 11,792 crore.

The lender posted a healthy rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 20,371 crore in Q3, up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Its net interest margin stayed largely flat, cooling off 2 basis points (bps) to 4.25 per cent, compared to 4.27 per cent in the previous quarter.

The growth in NII came on the back of a 15.1-per cent Y-o-Y and 3.2-per cent sequential growth in net advances to Rs 12.82 trillion. Total deposits, meanwhile, increased better-than-industry average at 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 15.20 trillion.

ICICI Bank’s asset quality remained resilient during a tough macro environment with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ratio coming at 1.96 per cent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.97 per cent as of September 30, 2024. The net NPA ratio was 0.42 per cent at the end of December quarter.

According to analysts, ICICI Bank’s performance in Q3FY25 underscores its premium valuations, as it continues to outperform peers, even amid systemic concerns surrounding the unsecured segment and the broader liquidity crunch. They have maintained their bullish bets and share price targets on the stock.

Also Read: Bank of India shares rally 6% after robust profit growth in Q3; details On the bourses, ICICI Bank share inched up 0.7 per cent on the BSE to hit a high of Rs 1,219.1 per share as against a 0.5 per cent dip in the benchmark Sensex index today.

Also Read

Here's what brokerages think of ICICI Bank shares:

Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target price: Rs 1,450

Defying industry and peer trends, ICICI Bank reported healthy credit growth driven by some pick up in the corporate book, with the business banking book growing 32 per cent Y-o-Y, while retail portfolio growth moderated to 11 per cent Y-o-Y due to conscious slowdown in personal loans (PL), loan against securities (LAS), and Vehicle loans.

Deposit growth continues to outpace the industry trend as well, though being slower at 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q to avoid mopping up high-cost deposits and thus protecting margins. Despite interest reversal on Kisan Credit Card (KCC) NPAs leading to some compression in loan yields, the bank reported a stable margin at 4.25 per cent due to better loan-deposit ratio (LDR) and higher interest on IT refund (1bps benefit Q-o-Q).

“ICICI Bank remains our preferred pick in the banking space, given its superior returns profile (Return on Asset above 2 per cent), top-management credibility, and strong capital/provision buffers,” the brokerage said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target price: Rs 1,470

ICICI Bank’s slippage rose to 1.9 per cent from 1.7 per cent in Q2FY25. However, ex-agri, core slippage grew a low 6 per cent Q-o-Q/5 per cent Y-o-Y. Core slippage ratio at 1.7 per cent was flat Q-o-Q and down 20bps Y-o-Y. The bank saw upgrades and repayments in ‘BB and below’ loans and repayment of non-fund exposures leading to a release of credit cost.

The management reiterated that the bank is not seeing a stress buildup in its key lending segments. While gross credit cost shall move up, it may not be significantly.

JM Financial Services | Buy | Target: Rs 1,420

The management acknowledged that asset quality challenges in the unsecured segment are impacting the bank as well, however, their proactive measures such as tightening underwriting filters, focusing on existing-to-bank (ETB) customers (60 per cent of the portfolio), and moderating growth in higher-risk segments (PL: -1.3 per cent Q-o-Q, CC: +2.8 per cent Q-o-Q) have been instrumental in preserving asset quality.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy |Target: 1,550

ICICI Bank delivered another steady quarter in a highly uncertain environment as credit costs stood at just 37bps, and the Q3 slippage rate was lower than Q1. The bank delivered 11-per cent growth in advances during 9MFY25 and remains on track to beat peers and the industry. The bank’s performance amid the current challenging environment has reminded us of the famous proverb, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going!’.

Global Brokerages on ICICI Bank

As per reports, global brokerage CLSA has maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating on the bank with a share price target of Rs 1,600 per share; Jefferies maintained ‘Buy’ (target price: Rs 1,600); and JPMorgan maintained ‘Overweight’ (target: Rs 1,500)