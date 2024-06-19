DEE Development Engineers IPO opens today: GMP, price band, should you bid?

DEE Development Engineers is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 418.01 crores. This includes a fresh issue of 1.6 crore shares amounting to Rs 325.00 crores and an offer for sale of 0.46 crore shares aggregating Rs 93.01 crore.

On June 18, the company secured Rs 125.10 crore from anchor investors, offering a total of 61,62,777 shares. Leading anchor investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, and LIC MF Large and Mid Cap Fund.

Here are the key details of DEE Development Engineers IPO

DEE Development Engineers IPO key dates

Subscription for the IPO commences today, June 19, 2024, and will conclude on June 21, 2024. The allotment process for the issue is expected to close by Monday, June 24, 2024. Further, the stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

DEE Development Engineers IPO price bands, lot size

The IPO price band is set at Rs 193 to Rs 203 per share. The minimum lot size is 73 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,819 for retail investors. For sNII (small non-institutional investors), the minimum investment is Rs 2,07,466 (14 lots or 1,022 shares), and for bNII (big non-institutional investors), it is Rs 10,07,692 (68 lots or 4,964 shares).

DEE Development Engineers IPO GMP

As per Chittorgarh IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) for DEE Development Engineers IPO is Rs 80. With a price band of Rs 203, this suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 283 per share, projecting an expected listing gain of 39.41 per cent.

DEE Development Engineers IPO financials

In fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), DEE Development Engineers reported a 30.47 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 614.32 crore from Rs 470.84 crore in FY22. Its profit after tax (PAT) also rose by 58.25 per cent to Rs 12.97 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 8.20 crore in FY22.

DEE Development Engineers IPO share allotment

The IPO allocates up to 50 per cent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 35 per cent for retail investors, and a minimum of 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

DEE Development Engineers IPO lead book runners

SBI Capital Markets Limited and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

About DEE Development Engineers:

DEE Development Engineers Limited specialises in providing customised process piping solutions for sectors such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process industries through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.

Post IPO, the company will have an earnings per share of Rs 2.77 with a price-to-earnings multiple of 73.33 times. So should you apply?

Here’s what key brokerages say:

Swastika Investmart:

The brokerage firm stated in a note that DEE has a strong competitive position with established clients and boasts a diverse portfolio of specialised offerings. It also benefits from a robust order book and consistent financial performance.

However, some key risks necessitate careful consideration. DEE's business is susceptible to downturns in the industries it serves, such as oil and gas, power, and chemicals, analysts said. Additionally, competition from both domestic and international players presents a challenge. Furthermore, losses incurred by its subsidiaries require monitoring.

“Despite the premium valuation of 82.85x P/E, DEE's market leadership, consistent growth trajectory, and strong order book warrant consideration for long-term investors. Thus we recommend a Subscribe rating for the long term,” analysts at Swastika Investmart recommended.

Reliance Securities:

According to analysts at Reliance Securities DEE’s increasing focus on high margin products with additional contributions from modular skids and usage of high-grade materials, forging technology tie-ups with select global OEMs is set to derive consistent order flow for the company. This will also make DEE a preferred partner for its clients for the next few years, they said. Hence, the brokerage recommended subscribing to the issue.