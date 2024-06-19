Stocks to Watch, June 19: Bharat Forge, Mrs Bectors, Prestige Estates

Stocks to watch on June 19: Indian markets could open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from gains in Asian markets, which were buoyed by another record high on Wall Street.

As of 7:10 AM, most Asia-Pacific markets were active following Japan's better-than-expected trade data. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.55 per cent, with Korea's Kospi surging nearly 1 per cent. Australia's ASX200, however, recorded a slight decline.

In the previous trading session, European markets also ended on a positive note, with Germany's DAX rising 0.35 per cent and the UK's FTSE climbing 0.60 per cent.

Given these developments, here are some stocks to track on for June 19

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge has invested an additional $40 million in Bharat Forge America Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to support the expansion of an aluminium forging facility.



Mrs Bectors: Mrs Bectors board will meet on June 24 to deliberate on proposals for raising funds through various means.

Birla Cables: The European Commission has proposed a provisional anti-dumping duty of 8.7 per cent on CIF Union border prices for exports of single-mode optical fiber cables to the European Union.

Snowman Logistics: Promoter Gateway Distriparks has acquired an additional 3 lakh equity shares (0.18 per cent) of Snowman Logistics through an open market purchase, increasing its stake to 45.98 per cent in the company.

Kalpataru Projects International: Kalpataru Projects International has received a customs duty demand along with penalties amounting to Rs 1.77 crore for alleged misclassification of imported goods. The company's board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY 2023-24, with a record date of June 28.

Prestige Estates: The board of Prestige Estates will meet on June 21 to discuss and approve the raising of funds through various channels including Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), preferential issue, rights issue, private placement, or other forms of capital raise.

Ami Organics: The board of Ami Organics will convene on June 21 to determine and approve the issue price of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10.