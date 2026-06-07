Demand woes may pull hotel occupancies down amid West Asia crisis

The ongoing conflict in West Asia dented the performance of the top listed hotel chains in the March quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) and this impact is likely to stay during the current quarter as well.

While room rates saw a modest increase during the quarter, the Q4 show was dented by weakness in occupancy levels. Despite the pressure on operating metrics, most brokerages believe that barring an extended impact due to geopolitical events, the sector remains well placed to tap into gradual demand recovery given healthy balance sheets and new room additions. The returns performance of the major hotel players has been muted with most players underperforming the benchmarks over the past month.