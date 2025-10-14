Demerger impact: Tata Motors passenger vehicle unit valued at ₹1.45 trn

The passenger vehicle (PV) business of Tata Motors, which also includes the electric vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover businesses, post-demerger is now valued at ₹1.45 trillion, almost 40 per cent below the pre-merger valuation, while its commercial vehicle (CV) entity, expected to list separately in about a month, is likely to have similar valuations.

Post-demerger, global financial services group Nomura set a target price of ₹365 for the CV business and ₹367 for the PV entity.

At close, Tata Motors (PV) shares were down 0.88 per cent at ₹395.5 per share on BSE. In comparison. Sensex ended 0.36 per cent lower at 82,029.98.

The PV unit also consists of Tata Sons (unlisted), Tata Steel and Tata Technology along with other investments. Meanwhile, the CV entity will consist of the domestic CV business, Iveco business (acquisition to be completed in 2026) and the stake in Tata Capital. Nomura expects momentum in the PV business to strengthen following the goods and services tax (GST) cut that came into effect on September 22, supported by festival and pent-up demand. Premiumisation remains a key theme, with robust bookings for compact and micro SUVs, such as Punch and Nexon. The newly unveiled Harrier electric vehicle has also drawn an encouraging initial response, with bookings surpassing early expectations.