Nifty misses new highs this CY after record 2024; Gold takes the spotlight

After what was a stellar 2024 for equity markets, the benchmark indices have taken a backseat while commodities have taken centre stage amid heightened uncertainties.

The key gauge — the Nifty50 — has not yet reached a fresh peak in the current calendar year (CY25) so far, despite hitting new highs 65 times in 2024, the most ever recorded in a single year.

The last time the index did not see a peak was back in 2016. In the last 15 years, Nifty has not touched a record level in only four instances (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016), according to data compiled by Business Standard.

Meanwhile, the precious metal, gold, has already hit a new record 65 times so far this year, the second most in a single year. In 1979, the metal saw new highs 57 times. The silver price has soared this year to top the $50 mark, the third such instance at this level. In 2025 so far, Nifty and Sensex have risen by nearly 7 per cent, while gold and silver have rallied 53.09 per cent and 74.65 per cent, respectively. With renewed trade tensions between the US and China, equities are expected to underperform while commodities are set for more rally.

The switch in the portfolio comes mostly from heightened uncertainties triggered by US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and persistent selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). This suggests a phase of heightened caution rather than outright risk aversion, analysts said. Global investors are recalibrating their portfolios amid rising trade tensions, shifting US policies, and mixed signals on global growth, according to Anil Rego, co-founder and fund manager at Right Horizons PMS. "This has led to a selective approach favouring markets with stable earnings and domestic demand visibility, like India, while reducing exposure to high-valuation or export-dependent themes." However, this is not a risk-off environment in the traditional sense, Rego said. "Liquidity remains ample, rate cycles are turning supportive, and corporate balance sheets are healthier than in previous slowdowns."

Signs of record in 2025? Given the current backdrop, a new Nifty high before end-2025 looks likely, with odds favouring a steady grind higher over a sharp rally, Rego noted. India's domestic setup remains supportive, inflation is under control, the Central bank's cumulative rate cuts this year, GST rationalisation and infra spending continue, and corporate earnings momentum for FY26 is expected to be a healthy growth, he reasoned. However, valuation headwinds and global risk factors, including elevated US tariffs, ongoing trade tensions, and slowing developed-market growth, could keep foreign flows volatile and cap near-term upside. Meanwhile, analysts at Bernstein have a Nifty target of 26,500 levels by 2025-end, which could be a fresh record for the index. However, the ongoing IPO rush, it believes, limits material market upside potential. The global brokerages noted that there is a lack of conviction on Indian equity markets, as the positive narrative has been shaken a bit amid a year of sluggish macros, earnings cuts and geopolitical shifts.