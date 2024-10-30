Sebi proposes 30-day deadline for mutual fund deployment of NFO proceeds

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday proposed tweaks to the regulatory filing procedure of new fund offers (NFOs). The fresh proposals aim to strike a balance between public transparency, and protecting the innovative ideas for the Rs 67 trillion domestic mutual fund (MF) industry.

Currently, an asset management company (AMC) has to upload the so-called draft scheme information document (SID) ahead of the launch of NFO. The SID contains all the vital information of the new fund.

The existing system has led to concerns that it allows competitors to replicate the investment ideas. Through a consultation paper issued on Wednesday, Sebi proposed that AMCs would submit the initial draft of the SIDs only to Sebi. Only five working days before the scheme’s launch, the SIDs would be made available in the public domain, it said.

“It has been observed that once a draft SID proposing a new product is uploaded on the Sebi website, other AMCs tend to follow suit. At times, this leads to a situation where the NFO of an AMC which followed suit precedes the NFO of AMC that conceived the idea, and the AMC proposing the new product loses its first-mover advantage,” Sebi said, inviting industry feedback until November 20.

Amid the currently buoyant equity market sentiment, fund houses have launched numerous equity NFOs in recent months, with activity especially picking up in the last five months. MFs have launched 28 active equity schemes from May to August, collectively raising Rs 58,612 crore.

Over the past one year, Sebi has also sped up the process of clearing NFO applications. In most cases, the regulator has issued observation letters within 21 days from filing of the NFO. Earlier, Sebi took between one and two months to grant approvals.

Experts say the shortening of the approval cycle has helped them time their product launches better.