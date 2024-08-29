Dividend stocks today: Shares of Honda India Power Products, Clean Science, and six other companies will be in focus during today’s trading session as they turn ex-dividend. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits paid to shareholders, typically expressed as a dividend per share. Dividends can be distributed quarterly or annually.

Honda India Power Products Shares of Honda India Power Products will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for eligible shareholders.

AMJ Land Holdings

Shares of AMJ Land Holdings will turn ex-dividend today, with the company announcing a dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for eligible shareholders.

Clean Science and Technology

Shares of Clean Science and Technology will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share for eligible shareholders.

I G Petrochemicals

Shares of I G Petrochemicals turn ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per share announced for eligible shareholders.

Jamna Auto Industries

Shares of Jamna Auto Industries will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per share for eligible shareholders.

Multibase India

Shares of Multibase India will trade ex-dividend today, with the company announcing a final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share for eligible shareholders.

Pudumjee Paper Products

Shares of Pudumjee Paper Products will trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share declared for eligible shareholders.

Radiant Cash Management Services

Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for eligible shareholders.

Eligibility for the dividend payout depends on whether an investor owns the company's stock before or on the ex-dividend date.