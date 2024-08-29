Dividend alert! These 8 stocks turn ex-date today; do you own them?
A dividend is a portion of a company's profits paid to shareholders, typically expressed as a dividend per share. Here's the list of stocks trading ex-dividend todaySI Reporter New Delhi
Dividend stocks today: Shares of Honda India Power Products, Clean Science, and six other companies will be in focus during today’s trading session as they turn ex-dividend. A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits paid to shareholders, typically expressed as a dividend per share. Dividends can be distributed quarterly or annually.
Here’s the list of stocks trading ex-dividend today
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Honda India Power Products
Shares of Honda India Power Products will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for eligible shareholders.
Shares of AMJ Land Holdings will turn ex-dividend today, with the company announcing a dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for eligible shareholders.
Clean Science and Technology
Shares of Clean Science and Technology will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share for eligible shareholders.
I G Petrochemicals
Shares of I G Petrochemicals turn ex-dividend today, with a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per share announced for eligible shareholders.
Jamna Auto Industries
Shares of Jamna Auto Industries will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per share for eligible shareholders.
Multibase India
Shares of Multibase India will trade ex-dividend today, with the company announcing a final dividend of Rs 3.00 per share for eligible shareholders.
Pudumjee Paper Products
Shares of Pudumjee Paper Products will trade ex-dividend today, with a dividend of Rs 0.60 per share declared for eligible shareholders.
Radiant Cash Management Services
Shares of Radiant Cash Management Services will trade ex-dividend today, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for eligible shareholders.
Eligibility for the dividend payout depends on whether an investor owns the company's stock before or on the ex-dividend date.