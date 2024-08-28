Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Orient Tech shares make bumper debut; list at 40% premium on BSE, NSE

Orient Tech shares make bumper debut; list at 40% premium on BSE, NSE

Orient Technologies shares listed at Rs 290 on the BSE, reflecting a 40.77 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of Rs 206

ipo market listing share market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:25 AM IST
Orient Technologies IPO listing today: Shares of leading IT solutions provider Orient Technologies made a stellar debut on the bourses on Wednesday. Orient Tech shares listed at  Rs 290 on the BSE, reflecting a 40.77 per cent premium over the upper end of its issue price of  Rs 206. While on the NSE, Orient Technologies shares opened at Rs 288, resulting in a 39.80 per cent premium over the issue price.

Accordingly, the investors saw a return of  Rs 84 per share post-listing, delivering 40 per cent gains.

Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, Orient Tech shares were trading at a premium of  Rs 95, or 46 per cent, in the grey market, signalling strong listing gains for investors.

The public issue, which closed on Friday, August 23, 2024, received a massive response from investors, getting subscribed a whopping 154.84 times by the final day of subscription. The non-institutional investors led the charge, bidding 310.03 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 188.79 times, and retail investors at 68.93 times.
 
Brokerages including Anand Rathi Research, Geojit, Swastika Investmart, and Mastertrust have shared a broadly positive outlook on the public issue of Orient Technologies IPO for investors. READ MORE

The public issue was offered at a price band of Rs 195-206 per share, with a lot size of 72 shares. The Orient Tech IPO comprised a fresh issue of 5,825,243 shares, and an offer for sale where the company's promoters and investors offloaded 4,600,000 equity shares with a face value of  Rs 10 per share. The basis of allotment for Orient Tech IPO shares was finalised on Monday, August 26, 2024.

About Orient Technologies 

Incorporated on July 4, 1997, Orient Technologies offers a wide range of diversified products and services, classifying their business into three verticals: IT Infrastructure, IT Enabled Services (ITeS), and Cloud and Data Management Services.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

