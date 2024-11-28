Dividend, bonus: Nalco, Godfrey Phillips, 12 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend stocks: Shares of Godfrey Phillips India, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Taparia Tools, and eight other companies will remain in the spotlight today as they trade ex-dividend tomorrow, November 29, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for their shareholders. Besides them, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Spright Agro, and Easy Trip Planners will also remain in focus as they turn ex-date for their bonus issue announcements.

BSE data shows that Godfrey Phillips India, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), and Taparia Tools have announced interim dividends of Rs 35, Rs 4, and Rs 25, respectively, for their shareholders, with their record date set as November 29 to determine the eligibility of shareholders for these corporate announcements.

Career Point, Dynamatic Technologies, HB Portfolio, and Nicco Parks & Resorts have announced interim dividends of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 1, and Rs 0.20, respectively, for their shareholders. They have set November 29, 2024, as the record date for the same.

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend date tomorrow: Additionally, Surya Roshni, Talbros Automotive Components, Venus Pipes & Tubes, and VRL Logistics have announced interim dividends of Rs 2.50, Rs 0.20, Rs 0.50, and Rs 5, respectively, for their shareholders. They have also set November 29, 2024, as the record date for these dividends.

Company Ex-date Corporate Announcements Record date Career Point 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 29 Nov 2024 Dynamatic Technologies 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 29 Nov 2024 Godfrey Phillips India 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 35 29 Nov 2024 HB Portfolio 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 29 Nov 2024 National Aluminium Company 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 29 Nov 2024 Nicco Parks & Resorts 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 29 Nov 2024 Surya Roshni 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 29 Nov 2024 Talbros Automotive Components 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.20 29 Nov 2024 Taparia Tools 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 29 Nov 2024 Venus Pipes & Tubes 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 29 Nov 2024 VRL Logistics 29 Nov 2024 Interim Dividend - Rs - 5 29 Nov 2024

(Source: BSE)

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-date tomorrow due to bonus issue announcements:

Raghav Productivity Enhancers: The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e., 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each). In its exchange filing, the company stated that it has revised the record date to Friday, November 29, 2024, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus shares.

Spright Agro: The company's shares will trade ex-date tomorrow following its bonus issue announcement. The bonus shares will be issued in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of face value Rs 1 each fully paid-up for every 1 existing equity share of face value Rs 1 each fully paid-up.

Easy Trip Planners: The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as November 28, 2024.