Dividend, Bonus, Rights issue: LINC, 3 other shares to go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend, Bonus, rights issue: Shares of Bharat Seats, Linc, Mega Corp and Sacheta Metals will remain in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, December 20, 2024, following the announcements of their corporate actions, such as dividends, rights issues, and bonus issues.

The ex-date marks the point when a stock begins trading without eligibility for these benefits. Investors must hold the stock before the ex-date to qualify for the announced entitlements. However, the record date determines the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, along with their corporate announcements and other key details taken from the BSE:

Sacheta Metals: The company has announced that its board has approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each (i.e., 2.5% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company) for the financial year 2024-25. Sacheta Metals has also fixed the record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend as December 21, 2024.

Linc: The company's shares will trade ex-date on Friday, December 20, following two separate corporate announcements, including a split of equity shares as well as the announcement of a bonus issue. The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 2 (two) equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up. In addition, the company has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 will be issued for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5. Both the record date and the ex-date for these corporate actions have been fixed as December 20, 2024.

Bharat Seats: The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus share for every 1 equity share held by shareholders as of the record date. The stock will trade ex-date on December 20, 2024.

Mega Corp: In an exchange filing, the company’s board has announced a rights issue issuance of up to 10,00,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each at an issue price of Rs 1 per equity share at par for an amount aggregating Rs 10,00,00,000. Accordingly, 1 (one) rights share for every 1 (one) equity share will be offered to eligible equity shareholders as on the record date, with the right to renounce. The company has set December 20, 2024, as the record date for the same corporate announcements.