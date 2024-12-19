Stocks to Watch, Dec 19: SBI, ITC, Ipca labs, IOL Chemicals, Infosys, Lupin

Stocks to watch on Thursday, December 19, 2024: Indian equities are expected to have a bleak morning on Thursday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading 245 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 23,912 level.

On Wednesday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 502 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 80,182.20, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,198.85, falling 137 points or 0.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Listing today: Inventurus Knowledge IPO (Mainline) and Yash Highvoltage IPO (SME) will debut on the bourses today.

State Bank of India (SBI): Appointed Rama Mohan Rao Amara as its new Managing Director for a three-year term.

IPCA Labs: Promoter Usha M Chandurkar sold a 1.6 per cent stake (40 lakh shares) for Rs 601 crore at an average price of Rs 1,501.52 per share, reducing her holding from 3.3 per cent as of September-end.

ITC: Acquired a 2.44 per cent stake in the hospitality company EIH and a 0.53 per cent stake in HLV for Rs 111.2 crore.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Announced a Board of Directors meeting on December 27, 2024, to consider a stock split or sub-division of equity shares.

Infosys: Inaugurated a new state-of-the-art development center in Kolkata with an investment of over Rs 426 crore, creating opportunities in next-gen technologies like cloud and AI.

Vakrangee: The company has entered into an agreement with Canara Bank as a Corporate Business Correspondent (CBC) to offer banking services through its Vakrangee Kendra networks.

Allcargo Gati: Reported total volume for November 2024, including surface and air express, at 102 KT, compared to 100 KT in November 2023 and 117 KT in October 2024.

Manali Petrochemicals: Signed an MoU with Fermenta Biotech and announced a consideration of Rs 18.7 crore for lease rights of premises.

Gulshan Polyols: Received a production-linked incentive (PLI) of Rs 2 per litre for bio-ethanol, expecting benefits of Rs 50 crore over three years, with its Goalpara plant being the key beneficiary.

Indowind Energy: Approved a fresh rights issue of up to Rs 50 crore and issuance of overseas securities worth USD 30 million.

Interarch Building Products: Partnered with Jindal Steel & Power to promote sustainable steel-based construction for urban infrastructure.

Steel Industry: Reports indicate the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) may initiate action on the industry’s request for a 25 per cent safeguard duty, though no recommendation has been made to the Finance Ministry yet.

Lupin: Received US FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for HIV tablets containing emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide (200 mg/25 mg).

Gujarat Toolroom: Plans to open a QIP on December 19, 2024, with a floor price set at Rs 13.98 per share.

Bank of Baroda: Approved raising Rs 10,000 crore via long-term bonds in FY25.

Swelect Energy Systems: Plans to raise up to Rs 138.5 crore in one or more tranches through NCDs.

Borosil Renewables: Announced a temporary cooldown of its furnace at subsidiary GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH and approved an expansion to increase production capacity by 500 tonnes per day, with an estimated cost of Rs 675 crore.

Gandhar Oil Refinery: Received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Tajola-based manufacturing facility, with the inspection classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and now closed.

Brigade Group: Launched Brigade Citrine, India’s first net-zero residential development, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 500 crore.