Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC, NMDC, 7 others to remain in focus today

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), NMDC, Last Mile Enterprises, Gamco, and 5 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today following the announcement of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, or stock splits. According to BSE data, these companies' shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, Friday, March 21, 2025. Investors and market participants will closely monitor these stocks as they adjust to these corporate actions, which could impact their valuations and trading volumes.

Among them, IRFC, and NMDC will trade ex-dividend, while Gamco, Greenlam Industries, and Roni Households will trade ex-date for a bonus issue. Last Mile Enterprises, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, Softrak Venture Investment, and Optimus Finance are set to trade ex-date for a stock split.

Stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow

Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issue

Gamco has announced bonus equity shares in the ratio 5:4, i.e., 5 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each for every 4 existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each. The company has also fixed March 21, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the issue of bonus equity shares.

Greenlam Industries has declared bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each. The company has set March 21, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible for the issue of bonus equity shares.

Roni Households has announced bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date, which is Friday, March 21, 2025.

Stocks trading ex-date for subdivision (stock split)

Last Mile Enterprises has announced the sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company, such that 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has fixed Friday, March 21, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of the sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company.

Optimus Finance has announced the sub-division/split of existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has announced the sub-division of equity shares from the face value of Rs 10 each to a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid-up, with effect from the record date, i.e., March 21, 2025.

Softrak Venture Investment has announced the sub-division of equity shares from the face value of Rs 10 each to a face value of Rse1 each, fully paid-up, with effect from the record date, i.e., March 21, 2025.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or sub-division (stock split). This means that on or after this date, the dividends, bonus shares, or sub-division (stock split) are not available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The company determines the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or sub-division (stock split) based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.