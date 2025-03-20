Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; Fed holds rates steady

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 20, 2025: The Indian stock markets are expected to be driven by global market moves after the US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, decided to stand pat on rates amid concerns of slowing economic growth there. The Fed left its policy rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range. However, the central bank indicated that it anticipates borrowing costs to reduce by half a percentage point by the end of this year. The Indian stock markets are expected to be driven by global market moves after the US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday,amid concerns of slowing economic growth there. The Fed left its policy rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range. However, the central bank indicated that it anticipates borrowing costs to reduce by half a percentage point by the end of this year.

Apart from that, investors will also be keeping an eye out for the trading activities of foreign institutional investors, who offloaded, on a net basis, Indian equities worth Rs 1,096.50 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought Indian shares worth Rs 2,140.76 crore during the session.

In that backdrop, at 7:22 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,061, around 90 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.

Moreover, according to a report by ICICI Securities, the recent market correction has led to an increase the number of "investable value" stocks, but deep bargains are hard to find. READ MORE

Separately, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded stocks worth ₹30,013 crore in the first fortnight of March, including IT stocks worth ₹6,934 crore, FMCG worth ₹5,106 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹3,640 crore, among others. READ MORE

Elsewhere, an article on the "State of the Economy" in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin, said that escalating trade tensions amid a tariff war after Donald Trump took over as President of the United States (US) could adversely impact global growth and fuel inflation.