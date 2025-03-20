Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, March 20, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are set to open on a flat note with a likely positive bias as its Asian peers are trading higher following Indian benchmark indices are set to open on a flat note with a likely positive bias as its Asian peers are trading higher following US Federal Reserve's status quo on interest rates . However, GIFT Nifty indicated a muted start for domestic stocks

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 2 points or 0.01 per cent at 23,069 as of 07:40 AM.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; Fed holds rates steady Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region advanced tracking cues from Wall Street as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there is still room to cut rates later in the year. Powell said that US President Donald Trump’s polices as one reason why inflation is reigniting. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.25 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was higher by 0.98 per cent.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday with stocks seeing the best Fed day since July last year, according to Bloomberg. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 advanced by 1.08 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.92 per cent.

Also Read

On Wednesday, the key benchmarks settled in positive territory for the third consecutive day, with the BSE Sensex closing at 75,449.05, up 147.79 points or 0.2 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled at 22,907.6, rising 73.3 points or 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session.

Hyundai Motor India share price: The automaker announced an The automaker announced an increase in prices of its vehicles by up to 3 per cent effective from April 2025. This is done given the rising input cost, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons, the company said.

Trent share price: The Tata Group company sighed a share purchase agreement to acquire THPL Support Services Limited (TSSL) from Trent Hypermarket Private Limited (THPL) for Rs 166.36 crore. TSSL is engaged in the business of warehousing and other related services.

NHPC share price: The company's board approved a borrowing plan for raising its debt up to Rs 6,300 crore during FY26 via bonds, on private placement basis.

Indian Overseas Bank share price: The public lender's board considered and approved the issue of long term infra bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore during FY25. The bank also launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Dhani Services share price: The company, through its subsidiary, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with certain land owners for 5.37 acres in Gurgaon. The MoU will expand their 100% owned ongoing project 'Indiabulls Estate & Club' in Gurgaon from 24 acres to 29.37 acres.

Avenue Supermarts share price: The company invested Rs 174.9 crore by subscribing to 46.6 million equity shares of Rs 10 each of its subsidiary Avenue E-Commerce Limited. This was done at an issue price of Rs 37.41 per share.

Can Fin Homes share price: The company's Chief Financial Officer Apurav Agarwal resigned from the firm, citing personal reasons, according to an exchange filing. Prashanth Joishy will be the the interim chief financial officer with effect from March 20.

BMW Industries share price: The company's board approved capital expenditure Rs 803.47 crore for setting up of a green-field downstream steel complex at Bokaro, Jharkhand. The project will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.

Raymond share price: The company informed that its Non-Executive Director The company informed that its Non-Executive Director Nawaz Singhania tendered in her resignation on March 19.

Adani Enterprises share price: The Adani Group flagship's subsidiary completed the incorporation of a joint venture company, Praneetha Ecocables (PEL), with Praneetha Ventures Private Limited. The subsidiary Kutch Copper Limited will hold 50% Equity Share Capital of PEL.

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price: The lender's board approved the proposal to raise Rs 150 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures with a tenure of 10 years on a private placement basis. The bank also informed that, Santhosh Kumar R has been appointed as the Chief Credit Officer for three years effective March 20.