Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: These 5 stocks to turn ex-date next week

Shares of Ceenik Exports (India), Achyut Healthcare , Shradha AI Technologies, Quasar India, and Exxaro Tiles will remain in the spotlight next week following their corporate announcements such as dividends, bonus issues, or subdivisions. Notably, all these stocks will trade ex-date next week, as per BSE data.

Among them, Ceenik Exports (India) will trade ex-dividend on December 13, 2024, as the company's board has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent (Re 1 per equity share) for the financial year 2023-24. This is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Achyut Healthcare will remain in focus for two major announcements: a bonus issue and a stock split. As per the exchange filing submitted by the company, Achyut Healthcare shares will trade ex-date on December 10, 2024, following the subdivision of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. On the same date, the company's shares will also turn ex-date for the bonus issue in the ratio of 4:10 (four new bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for every ten existing fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each, held post-subdivision). The company has fixed December 10, 2024, as the record date for both corporate actions.

Shradha AI Technologies will also trade ex-date on December 10, 2024, as the company has announced a subdivision (split) of its equity shares. Each equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each fully paid-up will be subdivided into equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up. The company has fixed December 10, 2024, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the split.

Additionally, Exxaro Tiles will trade ex-date on December 13, 2024, following the announcement of a subdivision/split of its existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each fully paid-up. The company has fixed Friday, December 13, 2024, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.