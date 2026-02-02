Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, 4 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks today, February 2, 2026: Dalal Street investors looking to pocket additional gains from their investments may keep an eye on shares of Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, and Vaibhav Global during today’s trading session, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders.

According to corporate disclosures, shares of all five companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on February 3, 2026. Investors seeking to qualify for the announced dividends must hold the shares on or before the ex-date, which is February 3.

Among the announcements, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹7.15 per share. Cochin Shipyard follows with an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, while Symphony has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Cochin Shipyard Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 3, 2026 GPT Infraprojects Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 Feb 3, 2026 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.15 Feb 3, 2026 Symphony Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 3, 2026 Vaibhav Global Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 3, 2026 Further, Vaibhav Global has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, and GPT Infraprojects has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share. (Source: BSE) On the record date front, all five companies, Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, and Vaibhav Global, have fixed February 3, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payouts.