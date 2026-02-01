Associate Sponsors

Budget 2026: STT hike, higher borrowing programme hits market sentiment

A surprise STT hike in Budget FY27 triggered a sharp market sell-off, with banks and metals hit hard amid worries over borrowing, bond yields and financial conditions

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Even as most proposals in the Union Budget for FY27 were in line with expectations, the hike in securities transaction tax (STT) was a negative surprise. While the government has stuck to its fiscal consolidation path and has kept capital expenditure elevated, the hike in STT after a gap of two years saw a sharp sell-off. The only positive for the market, which was expecting some relief on the long-term capital gains tax and personal taxation fronts, was the lower tax on buyback from minority shareholders.
 
The STT hike saw benchmark indices fall up to 1.96 per cent, and most sectoral indices, led by public sector banks and metal stocks, were in the red. The only exception was the IT index, which closed in the green given the major changes to the safe harbour margin regime for the sector.
 
Among the sectoral indices, the biggest loser was the Nifty Bank index, which shed 5.6 per cent in trade. The government’s gross market borrowing for FY27 at Rs 17.2 trillion was higher than expectations and led to concerns that this could weigh on bond yields. This, according to Nomura’s chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan), will mean continued market concerns around large Centre and state bond supply next year.
 
Rising yields would translate into mark-to-market losses for treasury portfolios of bank PSUs and thus impact their profitability.
 
Debt fund managers such as Amit Modani of Shriram AMC, however, believe that though the gross borrowing at ₹17.2 lakh crore was ahead of expectations, this was largely due to the ₹5.5 lakh crore in old debt repayments or redemptions, with net borrowing at ₹11.7 lakh crore, and this should keep the trajectory stable. The market expects the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity support to keep bond yields in check, he adds.
 
In addition to the borrowing programme, the Budget also allocated a record Rs 12.22 crore to the capital expenditure programme in FY27. This was 9 per cent higher than year-ago levels and accounts for 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the highest level in a decade. The key concern, according to Saurabh Mukherjea, co-founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investment Managers, is that the rise in capital expenditure comes at a time when tax revenues are undershooting. Funding higher capex through increased borrowing, according to him, risks tightening financial conditions by pushing up bond yields and the economy’s cost of capital.
 
Metal stocks, too, saw a sell-off, with the Nifty Metal falling over 4 per cent, though this had more to do with bearish sentiment for global commodities. Brokerages, however, believe that steel stocks could benefit from the seven high-speed rail corridors as well as from incremental coaches. Mining majors could gain from allocations to establish dedicated rare earth corridors. Defence stocks, too, came under pressure as the Street expected allocations to be higher than the 15 per cent increase in defence outlay for FY27.
 
With there being no positive triggers for the markets, Amnish Aggarwal, director, institutional research at Prabhudas Lilladher Capital, believes the economy is yet to fully see the benefits of last year’s measures in income taxes, interest rates, and GST rationalisation, which will be seen in the course of FY27. In the near term, monetary policy, the ongoing earnings season, and global triggers will drive the markets.

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

