Budget 2026: STT hike, higher borrowing programme hits market sentiment

Metal stocks, too, saw a sell-off, with the Nifty Metal falling over 4 per cent, though this had more to do with bearish sentiment for global commodities. Brokerages, however, believe that steel stocks could benefit from the seven high-speed rail corridors as well as from incremental coaches. Mining majors could gain from allocations to establish dedicated rare earth corridors. Defence stocks, too, came under pressure as the Street expected allocations to be higher than the 15 per cent increase in defence outlay for FY27.
With there being no positive triggers for the markets, Amnish Aggarwal, director, institutional research at Prabhudas Lilladher Capital, believes the economy is yet to fully see the benefits of last year’s measures in income taxes, interest rates, and GST rationalisation, which will be seen in the course of FY27. In the near term, monetary policy, the ongoing earnings season, and global triggers will drive the markets.