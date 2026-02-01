Budget 2026: STT hike, higher borrowing programme hits market sentiment

In addition to the borrowing programme, the Budget also allocated a record Rs 12.22 crore to the capital expenditure programme in FY27. This was 9 per cent higher than year-ago levels and accounts for 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the highest level in a decade. The key concern, according to Saurabh Mukherjea, co-founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investment Managers, is that the rise in capital expenditure comes at a time when tax revenues are undershooting. Funding higher capex through increased borrowing, according to him, risks tightening financial conditions by pushing up bond yields and the economy’s cost of capital.