Dividend stocks: Page Industries, 5 others to trade ex-date tomorrow

Shares of Eris Lifesciences, NHPC, Page Industries, Sun TV Network, United Van Der Horst, and Veedol Corporation are set to remain in the spotlight during Wednesday's trading session following their announcements of interim dividends for shareholders. A dividend is a payment made by a company to its shareholders, typically from its profits.

According to data from the BSE, the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Among the companies listed, Page Industries has declared the highest interim dividend of Rs 150 per share for its shareholders and set the record date for February 13, 2025, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payouts.

Meanwhile, Eris Lifesciences and NHPC have each declared interim dividends of Rs 7.35 per share and Rs 1.40 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. These companies have also set the record date for February 13, 2025, to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payouts.

In addition, Sun TV Network, United Van Der Horst, and Veedol Corporation have announced interim dividends of Rs 2.50 per share, Re 1 per share, and Rs 12 per share, respectively. Like the others, these companies have fixed February 13 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility.

Besides these, shares of Hero MotoCorp, Cochin Shipyard, Expleo Solutions, Torrent Power, ITC, Minda Corporation, TCI Express, Man Infraconstruction, Uniparts India, and UNO Minda are also expected to remain in focus following the announcements of interim dividends for their shareholders, as they turn ex-dividend today.

The ex-dividend date and the record date are key in determining eligibility for dividend payments. The ex-dividend date marks the first day a stock trades without the right to receive the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to qualify for the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of shareholders eligible to receive the dividend based on its records.