Stock Markets Today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025: India stock markets may open higher today, February 12, amid mixed global cues. At 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 21 points at 23,174 level.

On Tuesday, stock markets bled to end sharply lower in trade. The BSE Sensex index declined 1,018 points (1.32 per cent) to settle at 76,293.60, while the Nifty50 ended at 23,072, down 310 points (1.32 per cent).

The selloff wiped out Rs 9.3 trillion in market value, extending the decline from recent peaks to nearly Rs 70 trillion.

ALSO READ: Ongoing selloff in equity market fails to close mid, smallcap valuation gap Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold India stocks worth Rs 4,486 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,001.89 crore.

Stock Market Crash: Key levels to watch on Nifty? Will Sensex fall today?

Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

A long bear candle was formed on the Nifty daily chart that has decisively broken the crucial support of 23,400 level. Technically this pattern indicates prevalence of strong downside momentum in the market.

The larger degree bearish pattern like ‘Lower Tops and Bottoms’ is visible on the daily chart and the Nifty is now sliding down to form a new lower bottom below the swing low of January at 22,786 levels. However, any upside bounce from here could find strong resistance around 23,200 levels.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities:

The Nifty share price continues to decline as it remains below the critical 21-EMA moving average. The trend remains weak; however, after a meaningful correction, the proximity to the falling wedge support could provide a reason for recovery. On the lower end, the 22,900–22,940 zone may act as strong support, while on the higher end, resistance is placed at 23,300.

Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

ALSO READ: India's buyout market expands, but valuation concerns persist: PE leaders Nifty index maintains a bearish stance, with persistent selling pressure capping any meaningful upside. Trading firmly below its key moving averages, the index faces significant resistance near the 50-day and 20-day EMAs. With volatility on the rise, the 23,000–22,970 support range is crucial for bulls to defend, as put writers are actively positioning themselves at these levels. Given the market’s fragile structure and subdued sentiment, a ‘Sell on Rise’ strategy appears favourable. Resistance at 23,500 remains intact, and a break below 22,970 could trigger a steep correction, exacerbating the selling momentum.

Stock Markets Prediction, February 12, 2025:

India stock markets today will track Q3 results , inflation data, US President Donald Trump’s actions on tariffs, and other global developments to move in today’s session.

India and the US’ consumer price index (CPI) inflation for the month of January are scheduled to be released today. Besides, India’s Industrial Production data for December will be released on Wednesday.

Globally, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Panel (finance committee) on February 12. On Tuesday, he testified before the Senate Banking Committee and said that the US economy is strong overall and has made significant progress towards the Fed’s goals over the past two years.

"We do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance. We know that reducing policy restraint too fast or too much could hinder progress on inflation," Powell said on Tuesday.

"We do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance. We know that reducing policy restraint too fast or too much could hinder progress on inflation," Powell said on Tuesday.

Donald Trump's tariffs against various trading partners, Powell added that higher US inflation is a possible outcome, which will depend on specific facts of what goods are taxed and by how much.

Meanwhile, Canada said yesterday that it will give a "firm and clear" response to the latest trade barriers planned by US President Donald Trump, which will impose a 25-per cent import tax on all steel and aluminium products entering the US from March 12.

Q3 Results Today, Feb 12, 2025:

Back home, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Consumer Care, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, ECOS Mobility, Globus Spirits, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jubilant FoodWorks, Muthoot Finance, and Siemens are among the prominent companies scheduled to report their Q3 results (December quarter results) today.

Market will also react to Q3FY25 results declared after market hours on Tuesday. These include MOIL, Vodafone Idea, GIC Housing Finance, IRCTC, NBCC, and Campus Activewear.

IPOs Today:

In the SME category, Chandan Healthcare IPO will close for subscription; while PS Raj Steels IPO, Voler Car IPO, and Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO will open for subscription today.

That apart, the basis of allotment for Eleganz Interiors IPO will be finalised today.

Amwill Healthcare IPO shares, and Ken Enterprises IPO shares will list on BSE SME, and NSE SME platforms, respectively.

MSCI February Rejig News:

Global index provider MSCI, on Wednesday, announced changes to its various indices as part of the February 2025 review. The adjustments are set to take effect on February 28, after market close.

According to reports, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, while Adani Green Energy has been removed from the index.

MSCI has increased the weight of IndusInd Bank, Mankind Pharma, Zomato, Torrent Pharma, Varun Beverages, PB Fintech, Dixon Technologies (India), Voltas, and Adani Enterprises in the MSCI Standard Index.

Global Markets Today

Asia markets are moving higher today with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.21 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s ASX200 flat with a slight uptick.

In the US, the S&P 500 added 0.03 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.36 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.28 per cent.