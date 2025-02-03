Divis Labs share surge 5% after profits rise 64% in Q3 results; know more

Divi's Laboratories share price slipped 4.60 per cent at Rs 5,881.15 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade after the pharmaceutical company’s consolidated net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) stood at Rs 589 crore, up 64.52 per cent from Rs 358 crore rupees in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a Q3FY25 earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 743 crore, compared to Rs 500 crore rupees in the same period last year. The Q3FY25 Ebitda margin surged to 32.04 per cent, up from 26.90 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,319 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,855 crore in the third quarter of FY24.

The company’s total expenses increased by 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,675 crore, from Rs 1,461 crore in Q3FY24.

Further, the company’s board of directors approved the re-appointment of Dr. Kiran S. Divi as Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 01, 2025, the company informed in an exchange filing.

On the equities front, Divi's Labs share price has risen 16 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 57 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.7 per cent in the last one year.

Divis Labs has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.54 trillion. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 84.14 and at an earning per share of Rs 69.20, according to BSE.

Also Read

At 2:10 PM, the stock price of the company was up 3.74 per cent at Rs 5,832.40 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.46 per cent to 77,153.06 level.

Divi's Laboratories is a leading pharmaceutical company specialising in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals. It is among the top three API manufacturers globally and is known for producing both generic APIs and intermediates, as well as custom-synthesized APIs for various pharmaceutical clients.

The company exports its products to over 100 countries, and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Divi's Laboratories operates major manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh and has international locations in Basel, Switzerland, and Florham Park, New Jersey.