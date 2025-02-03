Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts to 76,800; Metal down 3%, PSB, Oil shed 2%; SMIDs drag 1%

Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Monday, amid subdued global cues and lower Asian markets in the face of a brewing trade war

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,327.09 crore on the previous tradin session on February 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 824.38 crore on Saturday.

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 10:11 AM IST
Key Events

10:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eicher Motors pops 3%, hits record high on strong Jan sales, robust outlook

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trend lower amid global uncertainty

9:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2025-26: A Bold move to spur growth and support consumption

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend, Bonus share: Emami, Redtape, 6 others to remain in focus today

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex key support for the week stands at 76,200; Nifty at 23,150

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, Maruti, Eicher Motors gain on NSE

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectors in red

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in red

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 falls 226 pts, below 23,300

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 650 points

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market will be under pressure from the Trump tariffs

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 162 points in pre-open

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slumps 438 pts in pre-open

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

8:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Right price, right time: Volatility unlocks opportunity, says Vikas Khemani

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 2025 is the year for investors to build portfolio for the future: Jaipuria

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indirect Taxes: Budget 2025 boosts domestic manufacturing, eases tax burden

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi mulls safe UPI payment mechanism for registered market intermediaries

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2025: P-notes from Gift City set to rise with new relaxations

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maintaining capex at over 3% is a good benchmark: DEA Secy Ajay Seth

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2025 impact: Street overweight on consumption and largecaps

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2025: Some FPIs may dash for the exit before 12.5% tax lands

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tax incentives will not lead to inflation: Revenue and Finance Secretary

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ambani's Reliance Retail brings Shein back to India after 2020 app ban

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2025 impact: Consumption-related stocks likely to see further gains

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The after-Budget playbook: The six-month rocket fuel for market gains

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India in wait-and-watch mode as US President Trump unleashes trade war

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 basis points: Business Standard poll

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Made sure we're ready for 'Make in India, for the world': FM Sitharaman

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Almost all of govt borrowing going for asset creation: FM Sitharaman

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The after-Budget playbook: The six-month rocket fuel for market gains

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, 10% on China

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 3: Divis Labs, GR Infra, Aarti Ind, VST Tillers, HFCL

7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold dips Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 84,480

7:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump tariffs; Nikkei; Mfg PMI; Budget 2025; RBI

7:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets drop after Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end lower

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eicher Motors shares were in demand in an overall weak market on Monday, February 3, 2025, as the scrip soared as much as 3 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of Rs 5,500 per share on BSE. 

The sharp rise in Eicher Motors share price was fuelled by healthy auto sales data in January, coupled with robust outlook, analysts said.
 
Eicher Motors’ total VECV sales surged 20.1 per cent annually to 8,489 units in January 2025, from 7,066 units in the same month last year. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Monday, amid subdued global cues and lower Asian markets. 

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was lower by 667.65 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 76,838.31, and the Nifty50 was at 23,244.20, down 237.95 points, or 1.01 per cent. 
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Budget 2025-26 has reinforced our belief that the government listens, thinks, and acts as per the evolving needs of the economy. Budget 2025 is crafted as a bold statement of fiscal consolidation and long‐term structural reform. Through this Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is aiming to boost growth on one side, while on the other side, ensuring that benefits of increased public spending and tax rationalisation percolate across the economy. With major tax reforms, the Budget also caters to the needs of the middle class, which constitutes a majority of India's population. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-Street investors are expected to watch the shares of KPIT Technologies, Aarti Drugs, Redtape, and four other companies during today's trading session as they trade ex-date following the announcements of corporate actions such as dividends or bonus issues.

BSE data shows that KPIT Technologies, Aurionpro Solutions, Aarti Drugs, LT Foods, Orient Electric, Emami, and SRF shares will turn ex-dividend today, February 3, 2025, while Redtape shares will turn ex-bonus.
 
Among them, Emami, KPIT Technologies, and SRF have announced interim dividends of Rs 4, Rs 2.50, and Rs 3.60 per share, respectively. They have all set February 3, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. Further, Aarti Drugs, Aurionpro Solutions, and LT Foods have announced interim dividends of Rs 1, Rs 1, and Rs 0.50 per share, respectively, with the same record date. READ MORE
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last week, in a six-day trading week on account of the Budget 2025, equity benchmark indices ended with gains in excess of 1.5 per cent as they bounced back from oversold territory. In doing so, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty gained around 3 per cent each from their respective recent lows at 75,267 and 22,787.

In the week ahead, as select stocks react to Budget-related proposals, the broader market is likely to swing in line with global peers as Donald Trump unleashes a tariff war. The US President over the weekend imposed a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada, Mexico; and a 10 per cent duty on imports from China. According to reports, these countries plan retaliatory tariffs on the US.
 
In the latter half of the week, the focus will shift on the RBI Policy. The Central Banker is expected cut rates up to 25 basis points this week. Meanwhile, here's how the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty could trade this week. READ MORE
 
 

Titan, Maruti, Eicher Motors gain on NSE.

The Nifty Metal index led the losses among sectors, down 3.27 per cent.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap index fell 1.70 per cent each in early deals of Monday.

24 out of 30 stocks were trading in the negative zone on Monday morning.

The NSE's Nifty50 plunged 0.97 per cent at 23,255 level in opening deals.

Despite an excellent Budget the market will be under pressure from the Trump tariffs and the heightened global uncertainty these ‘initial round of tariffs’ has triggered. It is important to understand that the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada are to punish them for issues like immigration and illicit trade in fentanyl. Trump may use tariffs again against other countries on non-trade issues. China’s response to the 10 per cent tariffs has been more responsible. For now, they have not reacted like Mexico and Canada by imposing tariffs on imports from the US. Instead, they are moving the WTO against the US action.
 
Now we don’t know how this will pan out. For now, India is not affected. Therefore, the impact on the Indian market will be less. But the spike in the dollar index to above 109.6 will trigger more selling by FIIs putting the market under pressure.

(View by:  Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)

The Nifty50 plummeted 162 points at 23,319 level in pre-open.

The BSE Sensex slipped 438 points at 77,076 level in pre-open.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for Dr Agarwal's Health Care and Infra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, February 3, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, January 31, 2025, receiving muted participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 1.55 times.

Once the Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 3, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Monday, amid subdued global cues and lower Asian markets. 
  At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was lower by 667.65 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 76,838.31, and the Nifty50 was at 23,244.20, down 237.95 points, or 1.01 per cent. 
 
After the opening bell, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the Metal index falling 3.19 per cent, followed by the Realty index, which was lower by 2.07 per cent. Other heavyweigh indices, including Nifty IT (down 1.44 per cent), Bank (down 1.04 per cent), Pharma (down 1.10 per cent), Healthcare (down 1.01 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 1.79 per cent), and Financial Services (down 0.91 per cent) were trading lower.
   In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap was lower by 1.49 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap was lower by 1.53 per cent. Separately, India's risk gauge, the India VIX had climbed 5.07 per cent, to 14.81. 
While the measures announced in the Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Februrary 1, are expected to lend strength to a sagging economy and move India towards the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2027, in the short term, investors are likely to remain cautious.  Other factors, including a brewing trade war in the US, policy rate decision by the Indian central bank later in the week, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors, are likely to drive momentum in the markets. 
  Apart from that third quarter results from companies, including Power Grid Corp, and Divi's Laboratories, among others, along with Final January Manufacturing PMI data of India, China, the US and the UK, will also be on investors' radar.  
  Separately, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the FY26 Budget had reinforced the foundations that would guide the country’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat, having outlined clear destinations in certain parameters. READ MORE
  Following the Budget announcements that aim to support consumption while maintaining fiscal discipline, the ball is now in the central bank’s court to stimulate sluggish economic growth. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce the policy repo rate for the first time in almost five years, according to all respondents except Yes Bank in a Business Standard poll of 10 participants. The respondents anticipate a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut. READ MORE
   Elsewhere, the market's reaction to the Union Budget was overall neutral. But, the income tax breaks announced in it may give a fillip to consumption and this could be good for sectors like FMCG, automobiles and domestic tourism. READ MORE
  That apart, an escalation of trade war between the United States (US), Canada, Mexico, and China could increase the threat of dumping of goods to India, experts have warned. New Delhi is in wait and watch mode as US President Donald Trump unleashed a 25 per cent tariff on imports on Canada and Mexico, and a 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports. These tariffs will take effect from Tuesday. READ MORE
  In other news, the basis of allotment of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care's initial public offering  (IPO) (mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (BSE SME) will be finalised today. 
  Elsewhere,  markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Monday after US President Donald Trump levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend.
  Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.99 per cent, while the Topix lost 1.85 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.43 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq traded 2.64 per cent lower.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was trading 0.52 per cent lower.
  Separately, stock futures in the US tumbled Sunday night to kick off a new trading month, as investors weighed the new US tariffs on goods from key trade partners.
  Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 463 points, or 1 per cent. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.6 per cent, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost 2.1 per cent.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

