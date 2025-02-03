Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts to 76,800; Metal down 3%, PSB, Oil shed 2%; SMIDs drag 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, February 3, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Monday, amid subdued global cues and lower Asian markets. At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was lower by 667.65 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 76,838.31, and the Nifty50 was at 23,244.20, down 237.95 points, or 1.01 per cent. After the opening bell, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the Metal index falling 3.19 per cent, followed by the Realty index, which was lower by 2.07 per cent. Other heavyweigh indices, including Nifty IT (down 1.44 per cent), Bank (down 1.04 per cent), Pharma (down 1.10 per cent), Healthcare (down 1.01 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 1.79 per cent), and Financial Services (down 0.91 per cent) were trading lower. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap was lower by 1.49 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap was lower by 1.53 per cent. Separately, India's risk gauge, the India VIX had climbed 5.07 per cent, to 14.81. While the measures announced in the Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Februrary 1, are expected to lend strength to a sagging economy and move India towards the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2027, in the short term, investors are likely to remain cautious. Other factors, including a brewing trade war in the US, policy rate decision by the Indian central bank later in the week, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors, are likely to drive momentum in the markets. Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Monday, amid subdued global cues and lower Asian markets.While the measures announced in the Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, Februrary 1, are expected to lend strength to a sagging economy and move India towards the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2027, in the short term, investors are likely to remain cautious.Other factors, including a brewing trade war in the US, policy rate decision by the Indian central bank later in the week, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors, are likely to drive momentum in the markets.

Apart from that third quarter results from companies, including Power Grid Corp, and Divi's Laboratories, among others, along with Final January Manufacturing PMI data of India, China, the US and the UK, will also be on investors' radar.

Separately, FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the FY26 Budget had reinforced the foundations that would guide the country's progress towards a Viksit Bharat, having outlined clear destinations in certain parameters. READ MORE

Following the Budget announcements that aim to support consumption while maintaining fiscal discipline, the ball is now in the central bank's court to stimulate sluggish economic growth. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to reduce the policy repo rate for the first time in almost five years, according to all respondents except Yes Bank in a Business Standard poll of 10 participants. The respondents anticipate a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut. READ MORE

Elsewhere, the market's reaction to the Union Budget was overall neutral. But, the income tax breaks announced in it may give a fillip to consumption and this could be good for sectors like FMCG, automobiles and domestic tourism. READ MORE

That apart, an escalation of trade war between the United States (US), Canada, Mexico, and China could increase the threat of dumping of goods to India, experts have warned. New Delhi is in wait and watch mode as US President Donald Trump unleashed a 25 per cent tariff on imports on Canada and Mexico, and a 10 per cent levy on Chinese imports. These tariffs will take effect from Tuesday. READ MORE

In other news, the basis of allotment of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care's initial public offering (IPO) (mainline) and Malpani Pipes And Fittings IPO (BSE SME) will be finalised today.

Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower on Monday after US President Donald Trump levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China over the weekend.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.99 per cent, while the Topix lost 1.85 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.43 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq traded 2.64 per cent lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was trading 0.52 per cent lower.

Separately, stock futures in the US tumbled Sunday night to kick off a new trading month, as investors weighed the new US tariffs on goods from key trade partners.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 463 points, or 1 per cent. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.6 per cent, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost 2.1 per cent.