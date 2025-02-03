Globus Spirits shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Globus Spirits shares advanced 4.6 per cent on Monday, logging an intraday high at Rs 973.6 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company increased its net sale value on brands in Rajasthan.

Around 12:49 PM, Globus Spirits share price was up 2.98 per cent at Rs 957.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.69 per cent at 76,972.47. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,767.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,373.35 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 656.1 per share.

Globus Spirits announced a hike by 4.35 per cent from April 1, 2025, based on the FY25 TTM volume mix on regular and other brands.

ALSO READ: Globus Spirits zooms 17%; Why are most liquor stocks rising in trade today? "In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure R we would like to inform you that in the recently announced Rajasthan excise policy, the net selling value per unit of our Regular and others brands by 4.35 per cent from April 1, 2025, based on FY25 TTM volume mix," the filing read.

Globus Spirits operates in the alcoholic beverage industry and is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of spirits, including Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), along with other alcoholic products. Globus Spirits operates in various segments of the alcohol industry, such as the manufacturing of branded liquor and bulk alcohol, and it also has a significant presence in the production of ethanol.

The company’s portfolio includes popular brands in the whisky, rum, and vodka categories, and it caters to both domestic and international markets. Globus Spirits has a strong distribution network and owns a number of manufacturing facilities across India, ensuring it meets the demands of both retail and industrial sectors.

Globus produces a range of branded alcoholic beverages under various brand names, including whisky, rum, and vodka.

In the past one year, Globus Spirits shares have 16 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent.