Home / Markets / News / DLF down 4% after over 20 mn shares change hands via block deal on BSE

DLF down 4% after over 20 mn shares change hands via block deal on BSE

Thus far in the current calendar year 2023, DLF has rallied 33 per cent, as compared to 8.7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of DLF dipped 4 per cent to Rs 498.75 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after over 20 million shares of the real-estate major changed hands via block deal.

At 09:15 AM; around 21.15 million shares representing 0.85 per cent of total equity of DLF changed hands via block deal on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

According to media reports, the promoter or promoter group were the likely sellers, having intended to sell shares at approximately 3 per cent discount to the Monday’s closing price of Rs 518.65. Axis Capital, a leading investment banking firm, was appointed as the broker for the transaction.

The stock of DLF has outperformed the market, hitting over 14-year high of Rs 517.75 on Friday, July 28, 2023. Thus far in the current calendar year 2023, it has rallied 33 per cent, as compared to 8.7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

DLF has developed more than 158 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 340 million square feet. DLF Group has 215 msf (approx.) of development potential across residential and commercial segment. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 msf (approx). DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the “Development Business”) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the “Annuity Business”).

DLF’s management remains optimistic about the demand for housing as the cycle continues to remain positive. They believe that macro tailwinds along with the strong demand outlook augur well for business. With a strong pipeline of new launches planned for this fiscal and a strong rental portfolio, the management said it remain confident of delivering consistent and profitable growth across businesses.


Also Read

DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore

Adani Enterprises rallies 6% on report promoters sell stake via block deal

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Real estate shares weak; Godrej Properties, DLF, Mahindra Life shed 3% each

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Tata Power surges 10% in 3 days on positive outlook; stock nears 52-wk high

Ujjivan Financial, Ujjivan SFB surge up to 18% in 2 days on heavy volume

Hind Copper gallops 18% in 2 days on management rejig; hits 52-week high

Stocks to Watch on Aug 1: Adani Total, PVR Inox, Maruti, ITC, SBI, autos

Wall Street, global stocks remain flat ahead of earnings, economic data

Topics :Buzzing stocksDLFMarket trendsstock market tradingReal estate stocks

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story