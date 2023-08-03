D-Mart, HUL: These bull riders have dipped below 200-SMA as markets tumble

The domestic market breached a key moving with a gap-down session average on Wednesday, something that triggered a negative sentiment when gauged on the technical charts. The build-up of the reversal sentiment further received acceleration as both indices opened Thursday’s session on muted terms, a day of weekly expiry.

Both the key indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are up 7 per cent since the start of this year. Several stocks have rallied during that course, additing to the optimistic sentiment. Now, selective stocks have been experiencing weakened strength and lag behind the current bull-run.