Markets defy US Federal Reserve rate hike: Touch five-month high



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session at 61,749, with a gain of 556 points, or 0.9 per cent. India’s markets closed at their highest in nearly five months, even as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Most global markets traded mixed, following comments from Chair Jerome Powell signalling a pause in June. He, however, played down the prospect of rate cuts later in the year. The weakness in the US dollar helped boost sentiment towards emerging markets.



Investors in the developed world were concerned about the Fed’s projections of a mild recession and Powell’s statement that it won’t be a smooth process to achieve the Fed’s inflation target of 2 per cent. The National Stock Exchange Nifty closed at 18,256, up 166 points, or 0.9 per cent. The latest close for both indices is the highest since December 19. The Sensex — which has gained in nine of the previous 10 trading sessions — is now just 2.4 per cent away from its all-time highs. The Sensex recorded a lifetime high of 63,284 on December 1.



Since March, California’s Silicon Valley Bank and New York’s Signature Bank have seen heavy deposit outflows, prompting the Fed to launch an emergency lending facility to restore confidence in the banking system. Investors were also disappointed about a lack of clarity from the Fed as regards resolving the banking crisis in the US.



The gains in domestic markets were propelled by the HDFC twins — HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd — and Reliance Industries (RIL). Positive quarterly earnings and healthy macroeconomic (macro) data further kept investor sentiment buoyant. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.2 in April, from 56.4 in the previous month. Although the Fed’s measures quelled fears at the time, the strain resurfaced with troubles in First Republic Bank raising fresh questions about how long to keep interest rates elevated.



Likewise, the goods and services tax collection in April was the highest monthly mop-up since the scheme was rolled out. The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 30,000 crore. PMI has been above 50 for 22 straight months. A print above 50 signals expansion.