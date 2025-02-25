Down 15% from record high; Nifty IT, 5 tech shares can dip 15% more: charts

Technical outlook on Nifty IT, large-cap technology stocks: The IT index along-with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro look poised for further losses from present levels.

