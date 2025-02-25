Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 22,500 in pre-open; Ireda, PSBs in focus today
Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 22,500 in pre-open; Ireda, PSBs in focus today

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today are expected to open on a subdued note

SI Reporter New Delhi
bond markets
Stock Market Today: On Monday, India stock market ended at its lowest levels in eight months.

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slips 37 points in pre-open

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at pre-open

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker at 86.85/$ vs Monday's close of 86.70/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened roughly 15 paise weaker on Tuesday. As per Bloomberg data, the Indian Rupee opened at 86.85 per US dollar as against the currency's close of 86.70 per US dollar.


8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Capital Board gives nod to IPO, says report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to TV reports, the Board of Tata Capital has given its approval for the initial public offering of Tata Capital.

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capital expenditure to weigh on oil marketing companies' cash flows

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pricing freedom is not likely and while the Ministry will push for LPG compensation, entire under-recovery is unlikely to be compensated. There is also a focus on increasing OMCs petrochemical integration which means large capex at a time of weak earnings. Moreover, several projects have been delayed, implying longer time to production. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG stocks lose out in a falling market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: For the first time in two decades, consumer goods stocks, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, and Asian Paints have failed to act as defensive plays in a falling stock market.

>> The Nifty FMCG index has declined 20.2 per cent since the end of September 2024, when the Indian equity market peaked on a monthly basis, compared to a 12.6 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 over the same period. The trend has persisted into 2025, with the FMCG index down 8 per cent since the start of the calendar year, compared to a 4.6 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. READ MORE

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Camlin Fine Sciences to acquire majority stake in Vinpai

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Camlin Fine Sciences has enrtered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a majority stake in Vinpai

>> The company will also invest an amount of 3.3 million euros in Vinpai through subscription to listed secured convertible bonds of Vinpai.

>> Subject to and simultaneously with the acquisition of shares from the sellers (including promoters), the convertible bonds will be converted into ordinary equity shares of Vinpai. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gensol Engineering signs strategic deal for Scorpius Trackers' US arm

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a stock exchange filing, filed Tuesday morning, Gensol Engineering said it has signed a non-binding Term Sheet for a strategic sale of its US subsidiary.

>> Valued at Rs 350 crore, Gensol Engineering has sold its US arm -- Scorpius Trackers Inc. -- to a major renewable energy solutions provider in the US.

>> The deal includes the transfer of exclusive and global Intellectual Property (IP) rights (except India) for Scorpius Trackers' advanced solar tracking technology.

>> Gensol Engineering said it aimed to monetise its high-value assets, unlock capital from its subsidiaries, and reinvest in its core growth areas with the transaction, thereby strengthening the company’s financial position.

>> The deal will be completed in two tranches, with full closure expected by March 2026. READ FILING HERE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on three FPIs for flouting market norms

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on Nexpact Ltd and AIRD Investment Commercial LLC, while it imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Aviator Global Investment Fund.

>> The regulator observed that investments made by Aviator Global Investment Fund, Nexpact Ltd and AIRD Investment Commercial LLC were not in line with the permissible limits (related to residual maturity) for investment in debt securities applicable for FPIs as on March 31, 2022. READ MORE

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Promoter pledging in BSE-500 stocks slips to 0.84% in Dec quarter

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The value of pledged holdings, as a percentage of total promoter holding, declined to Rs 1.63 trillion at the end of the December quarter.

>>This represents just 0.4 per cent of the BSE-500 companies' total market capitalisation.

>> The percentage of promoters' pledged holdings has declined for six consecutive quarters and stands at 0.84 per cent at present. READ MORE

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Citigroup upgrades Indian stocks to 'Overweight'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to Citi Group analysts, India stock markets have "meaningful upside" here on, amid "less demanding" valuations.

>> The remarks come after the Sensex and Nifty indices have corrected over 13 per cent (in US dollar terms) from their record high levels, touched in September 2024.

>> The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index, according to Citi, may rise to 26,000 by the end of December 2025. This means Nifty investors can expect around 15 per cent upside in the benchmark index from Monday's closing level. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold imports in Feb 2025 may hit 20-year low likely

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold imports by Indian may plunge 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y0 in February 2025, hitting their lowest level in 20 years.

>> The decline in Gold imports in India, as per a Reuters report, could be on the back of weak demand due to record prices for the yellow metal.
 
>> However, lower gold imports may support India's Balance of Trade as it would narrow the trade deficit and support the rupee that is trading near record low against the dollar.

>> Notably, India is the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal. READ MORE

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M, Ireda, Nestle India among top stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the key stocks in focus today, share market investors will watch out M&M share price as the company has improved its market share to 43.8 pr cent in the domestic tractor market despite a challenging year. 

Separately, government-backed Ireda has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. READ MORE

8:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Sec suggests Nifty Bull Call Spread

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ongoing correctiob in Nifty index has pushed it into the oversold territory, as per Nifty chart, creating a potential reversal opportunity.
 
>> 22,500 is a crucial support level for Nifty share price. There is a significant concentration of Open Interest (OI) at the 22,500 Strike Call, suggesting a possible temporary halt to the downtrend. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs, FIIs, HP Telecom IPO; what all will guide markets today?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With mainline IPOs inactive this week, SME IPOs are holding investors' attention. With this, Shreenath Papers IPO will open for subscription today, while the basis of allotment for Swasth Foodtech IPO and HP Telecom IPO will be finalised today.
 
That apart, Nukleus Office IPO will enter Day 2 of its subscription, while Beezaasan Explotech IPO will close for subscription today. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025: Stock markets today are expected to open on a subdued note amid a largely negative trade in Asia. At 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 40 points lower at 22,573.
 
The weakness in global stock markets come amid US President Donald Trump's vow that the US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" next week onwards.
 
That apart, concerns of a 'stagflation' in the US -- a period of slow economic growth and higher inflation -- is worrying investors. US consumer sentiment hit a 15-month low this month, while expectations of a higher inflation climbed on Trump's proposed tariffs, hitting tech stocks the most. 
 
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index settled 1.2 per cent lower, while S&P500 slipped 0.5 per cent on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, added 0.08 per cent.
 
Nearer home, Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.94 per cent Tuesday morning, South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.52 per cent, Australia's ASX200 declined 0.86 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged 1.8 per cent lower.
 
Meanwhile, Bank of Korea has cut interest rate by 25 basis points to their lowest since August 2022 to stimulate a slowing economy.
 

Stock Market Today Prediction

Stock market investors will track stock-specific action and foreign investors' activity in India. Globally, House Price index data and consumer confidence data in the US will be watched. 
 
On Monday, India stock market ended at its lowest levels in eight months. The Sensex closed the session at 74,454, down 857 points or 1.1 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 22,553, dropping 243 points or 1.06 per cent. READ MORE
 
FII selling of Indian shares touched Rs 6,286.70 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,185.65 crore.
 

IPOs Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreenath Papers (SME) will open for subscription today, while Swasth Foodtech India IPO (SME) and HP Telecom India IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
 
Also, Nukleus Office IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, and Beezaasan Explotech IPO (SME) will move to Day 3 of subscription.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

