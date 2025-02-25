Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 22,500 in pre-open; Ireda, PSBs in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Tuesday, February 25, 2025: Stock markets today are expected to open on a subdued note amid a largely negative trade in Asia. At 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 40 points lower at 22,573.

The weakness in global stock markets come amid US President Donald Trump's vow that the US tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico "will go forward" next week onwards.

That apart, concerns of a 'stagflation' in the US -- a period of slow economic growth and higher inflation -- is worrying investors. US consumer sentiment hit a 15-month low this month, while expectations of a higher inflation climbed on Trump's proposed tariffs, hitting tech stocks the most.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite index settled 1.2 per cent lower, while S&P500 slipped 0.5 per cent on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, added 0.08 per cent.

Nearer home, Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.94 per cent Tuesday morning, South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.52 per cent, Australia's ASX200 declined 0.86 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged 1.8 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, Bank of Korea has cut interest rate by 25 basis points to their lowest since August 2022 to stimulate a slowing economy.

Stock Market Today Prediction

Stock market investors will track stock-specific action and foreign investors' activity in India. Globally, House Price index data and consumer confidence data in the US will be watched.

On Monday, India stock market ended at its lowest levels in eight months. The Sensex closed the session at 74,454, down 857 points or 1.1 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 22,553, dropping 243 points or 1.06 per cent. READ MORE

FII selling of Indian shares touched Rs 6,286.70 crore on Monday, while DIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,185.65 crore.

IPOs Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreenath Papers (SME) will open for subscription today, while Swasth Foodtech India IPO (SME) and HP Telecom India IPO (SME) will see their allotment.

Also, Nukleus Office IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, and Beezaasan Explotech IPO (SME) will move to Day 3 of subscription.