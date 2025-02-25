TCS nears 52-week low on growth concerns; stock down 19% from December high

TCS share price: Shares of IT major Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to remain under pressure, hitting a new eight-month low of Rs 3,624.90, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade.

In the past two days, the stock price of information technology (IT) Services Company has declined 4 per cent on fears of a slowing US economy. It is trading close to its 52-week low of Rs 3,593.30 touched on June 4, 2024.

TCS has corrected 19 per cent from its December month high of Rs 4,494 on the BSE. In the past month, it underperformed the market by falling 11 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent and BSE IT index slipped 6.7 per cent.

TCS is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi tech.

Industries reliant on exports, such as IT services, chemicals, and automobile exports, are struggling with slower global economic growth, supply chain disruptions, and pricing pressures. The IT sector, a traditional growth driver, is witnessing weaker deal momentum and cautious client spending, while chemical exports are under stress due to lower global commodity prices and subdued international demand, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Since January 13, 2025, post the company's December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) results, the stock price of TCS has corrected 16 per cent after it reported revenue of $7.54 billion, down 1.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and up 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (in constant currency, or CC terms, flat QoQ and up 4.5 per cent YoY).

Earnings before interest tax (Ebit) margin came in at 24.5 per cent, up around 40 bps QoQ despite headwinds led by operating efficiency through productivity, utilisation and pyramid improvement.

In a quarter that saw major cross-currency volatility, TCS's strong execution, cost management and deft currency risk management helped deliver healthy margin improvement and free cash flows. Disciplined investments in talent and infrastructure should lend good support to long-term business growth, the management had said.

Post Q3FY25 earnings, analysts at KRChoksey Shares and Securities have revised our FY26E EPS estimate to Rs 153.9 (earlier: Rs 158.2), reflecting slower-than-expected margin improvement. While management aims for an Ebit margin of 26.0-28.0 per cent, the brokerage firm said it anticipated a more gradual progression, with meaningful margin expansion likely to materialise by FY27E. This will be driven by stronger deal wins and improved discretionary spending, supported by faster deal closure cycles, analysts said.

Management sees some early signs of revival in discretionary spend in BFSI (majorly) and retail. Near term challenges can be seen in manufacturing, life-science and healthcare which are expected to bottom out and growth would be seen only in the medium term. Manufacturing would continue to face softness due to macro-economic & industry specific issues in auto & aerospace (would recover in near term). With respect to the communication vertical, it is expected to face challenges led by technology driven cost optimisation, analysts at IDBI Capital said in the Q3FY25 result review.