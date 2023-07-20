Home / Markets / News / Dr Reddy's gains nearly 3% post completion of USFDA inspection at AP unit

Dr Reddy's gains nearly 3% post completion of USFDA inspection at AP unit

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high at Rs 5,360, and has rallied over 19 per cent in less than two months.

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dr Reddy's Laboratories surged 2.6 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high at Rs 5,360 in intra-day deals on Thursday after the company received 'clean chit' post the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) routine inspection at the Andhra Pradesh (AP) facility.

At 10:40 AM, the stock quoted at Rs 5,346, up 2.4 per cent on the BSE as against a 0.1 per cent decline on the BSE benchmark index. 

The stock has rallied over 19 per cent since the end of May. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 has gained 7 per cent during the same period.

"The USFDA completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and a routine GMP inspection at our API manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from July 10 to July 19. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of No Action Indicated (NAI).” the company said in a release to the exchanges.

Last week, Dr Reddy's announced that its Biologics License Application (BLA) for its proposed biosimilar rituximab candidate 'DRL_RI' was accepted for a substantive review by the USFDA.

This closely follows acceptance of its rituximab biosimilar dossier for review by two other regulatory agencies – the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the company informed.

In January 2023, Dr. Reddy's had announced the successful completion of the full set of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, 'DRL_RI', for filing in highly regulated markets such as the United States, European Union, and other regions.

That apart, the pharma major has entered into an agreement with TEQ Green Power XI for accessing renewable power through solar and wind power plants through (Inter-State Transmission System) ISTS under captive structure O2 Power SG. Dr Reddy's and TEQ Green Power XI will invest in SPV in the ratio of 26:74.

The company is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on July 26.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

RIL gains 2% as it trades ex-Jio Financial; JFS valued at Rs 262 on NSE

$46 bn rally shows optimism is returning for India's IT companies

Stocks to watch: RIL, HUL, Infosys, Bank of Maha, L&T Finance, Tata Coffee

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices shine; Bank of India, Gland Pharma up 4%

Nifty Pharma, Realty near key resistance levels; Time to be cautious

Topics :Dr Reddy's Laboratories LimitedBuzzing stocksMarket trendsDr Reddy's USFDAstock market tradingPharma stocks

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story