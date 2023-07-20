Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; all eyes on Jio Financial listing
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; all eyes on Jio Financial listing

Stock market LIVE updates on July 20: Asia-Pacific markets were mixed this morning, ahead of a slew of economic data across the region

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: The special pre-open session of Reliance Industries will be in focus on Thursday, as investors eye the listing of Jio Financial Services.
8:55 AM Jul 23

9 new entrants in Rs 1 trn m-cap club thus far in 2023; HAL, Varun Beverages make cut

8:43 AM Jul 23

BS Special :: Will Jio Financial Services shake up the NBFC sector?

8:24 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: RIL specifies cost of acquisition post the demerger

8:19 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty indicates flat start, stays below 19,850

7:58 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China holds one year and five year loan prime key rates

8:59 AM Jul 23

DIIs selling accelerates amid FPI buying surge

DIIs largely comprise domestic mutual funds (MFs), insurance companies, provident funds and pension funds. The buying and selling data for MFs is also available separately but with a lag. They had bought shares worth Rs. 1,650 crore this month until July 13. Experts attribute the selling by DIIs and slowdown in purchases by MFs to profit taking and moderating investments in equity MFs. READ MORE

8:55 AM Jul 23

9 new entrants in Rs 1 trn m-cap club thus far in 2023; HAL, Varun Beverages make cut

The total number of companies with m-cap of more than Rs 1 trillion (mega-club) has now swelled to 56 from just 48 at the end of the 2022 calendar year. The share of these companies in overall m-cap has also edged higher -- from 55.5 per cent at the end of last year to nearly 57 per cent at present. The market cap of all BSE-listed companies is currently at a record of Rs 304.5 trillion. READ MORE

8:53 AM Jul 23

PAN-trading account freeze extended to all listed firms, says Sebi

Sebi has introduced a glide path extending this framework to all listed companies under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. The new rules will be applicable to the top 1,000 companies in terms of market capitalisation from October 1. The next 1,000 firms will be included from January 1, 2024, and the remaining from April 1, 2024. READ MORE

8:50 AM Jul 23

Stocks to watch: RIL, HUL, Infosys, Bank of Maha, L&T Finance, Tata Coffee

Federal Bank: The board of the company will mull fundraising on Friday, July 21, and share allotment plans to the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The fundraising will be through the issue of preference shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIB). 
 
L&T Finance Holdings: The company's consolidated net profit doubled on a YoY basis to Rs 531 crore in Q1FY24, on steady net interest margins (NIMs) and reduction in credit cost. The NIMs plus feeds for the retail segment, which forms 82 per cent of loans, improved to 11.71 per cent. READ MORE

8:46 AM Jul 23

Jio Financial Services Listing :: All you need to know

>>  A special pre-open price discovery session will be held today between 9 AM and 10 AM to discover RIL price ex-Jio Financial.

>> Till 10 AM, Reliance Ind will quote at a fixed price – that is at yesterday’s closing price which is Rs.2841.85 a share

>>  Price of RIL (ex-Jio Financial) will be known between 9.45 AM & 9.55 AM

>> F&O contracts on Reliance Industries will also start trading at 10 AM.

>>  Price of Jio Financial will be taken as the difference between RIL’s closing price yesterday and the discovered price of Reliance in the special price discovery session.

>> JFS' today's listing is temporary

8:43 AM Jul 23

BS Special :: Will Jio Financial Services shake up the NBFC sector?

8:40 AM Jul 23

Results today :: Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Largecap IT major Infosys’ June quarter earnings are expected to be soft in line with the industry trends owing to lower discretionary spending by clients, project ramp-downs and weakness in the BFSI, retail, hi-tech and telecom factions, analysts said. 
 
As per an average of eight brokerage estimates, the company can post a net profit of Rs 6,245 crore for Q1, up 16.5 per cent from a year ago. Sequentially, this could be 2 per cent higher, much better than the 3-11 per cent slide in net profits of TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro.  READ MORE

8:36 AM Jul 23

Results today :: HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin

As per brokerages, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins is likely to expand up to 63 basis points (bps) YoY to 23.4 per cent in Q1FY24, owing to moderating input costs. 
 
Profit-after-tax (PAT), on the other hand, is pegged to grow ahead of Ebitda at 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,602 crore in Q1FY24, said analysts. READ MORE

8:33 AM Jul 23

Nifty Pharma, Realty near key resistance levels; Time to be cautious

The Nifty Pharma Index is currently experiencing an upward trend, with the Current Market Price (CMP) standing at 14,092.60. The index is steadily approaching a key resistance level of 14,150, which, if decisively breached, will signal a strong buying sentiment in the market. READ MORE

8:30 AM Jul 23

All eyes on Jio Fin price discovery, special session by bourses on Thursday

Jio Fin’s share price will be the difference between RIL’s Wednesday’s close and the price arrived at after Thursday’s pre-trade session. For instance, if RIL’s price after the pre-trade session is Rs 2,600, then one share of Jio Fin will be priced at Rs 240 (2,840-2,600). READ MORE

8:24 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: RIL specifies cost of acquisition post the demerger

>> For the purpose of determining the post demerger cost of acquisition of equity shares of Reliance Industries and RSILthe pre-demerger cost of acquisition of equity shares in the Company is as follows: 

8:22 AM Jul 23

Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 1,165.47 crore Wednesday

8:21 AM Jul 23

Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 2,134.54 crore on Wednesday

8:19 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty indicates flat start, stays below 19,850

8:16 AM Jul 23

Currency check :: Rupee tests 82/$-mark

8:13 AM Jul 23

Forex market :: Dollar index touches 100-mark

8:11 AM Jul 23

Commodity check :: Brent crude sees mild uptick

8:08 AM Jul 23

Wall Street underdog Wells Fargo grabs highest share in years

>> Wells Fargo & Co. grabbed the most trading and dealmaking market share in years, a key milestone for Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf’s quest to build the fourth-largest US bank into a more formidable Wall Street player.
 
>> The firm’s share of the capital markets pie among the big six US banking giants hit 5.7% in the second quarter — the highest since the fourth quarter of 2019, when Scharf took over as CEO.

>> It was the only firm to report jumps in investment-banking, equities and fixed-income revenues individually, albeit from much smaller bases.

Source: Bloomberg

8:03 AM Jul 23

Tesla income jumps 20%

>> Elon Musk's big bet that Tesla price cuts could boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results.

>>The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries reported net income of $2.7 billion in the quarter, a 20% increase from a year ago.

>> Earnings per share also rose 20% to 78 cents when measured via generally accepted accounting principles. Total revenue rose 47% to $24.93 billion.

>> Tesla reported strong vehicle delivery numbers on July 2, saying they rose 83% compared to the year-earlier quarter after the company cut prices several times on its four electric vehicle models.

>> Tesla sold a record 466,140 vehicles worldwide from April through June, nearly double the 254,695 it sold during the same period a year earlier.

7:58 AM Jul 23

ALERT :: China holds one year and five year loan prime key rates

>> China left its one year and five year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.55% and 4.2% respectively, days after it also left its medium term facility loan rates unchanged at 2.65%.
 
>> This also comes after the country saw its second quarter GDP growth come in below expectations on Monday, recording a 6.3% rise year on year compared to the 7.3% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
 
>> China last cut its loan prime rate in June, when its lowered the one-year and five-year loan prime rates by 10 basis points.

Source: CNBC

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsQ1 resultsMarkets Sensex Niftycorporate earningsReliance IndustriesReliance JioGlobal Marketsstock marketsIndian stock marketMarket newsIndian stock marketsInfosys HULHindustan Unilever

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

