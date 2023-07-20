Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; all eyes on Jio Financial listing

Stock market LIVE updates: The special pre-open session of Reliance Industries will be in focus on Thursday, as investors eye the listing of Jio Financial Services. At the end of the one hour session, between 9 AM and 10 AM, investors will have new share prices of Reliance Industries as well as JFS. READ MORE Others cues for the day:, Besides the action in RIL, Q1FY24 results of India Inc, weekly F&O expiry, and trends in the global markets will sway the indices today. , Besides the action in RIL,, weekly F&O expiry, and trends in the global markets will sway the indices today. , 360 One Wam, Coforge, CSB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, DB Corp, Havells India, Hindustan Unilever, HMT, Infosys, ICICI Securities, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Mphasis, Nelco, Persistent Systems, Rajnish Wellness, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Shalby, South Indian Bank, Tanla Platforms, Union Bank of India, United Spirits, and Zensar Technologies will report their June quarter earnings on Thursday, July 20. , In the global markets, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed this morning, ahead of a slew of economic data across the region. , Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.67 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.54 per cent. On the contrary, Australia's ASX was up 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong's hang Seng advanced nearly 1 per cent., Read More