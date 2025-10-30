Home / Markets / News / Dr Reddy's plunges 6%, hits 5-month low; why pharma stock under pressure?

Dr Reddy's plunges 6%, hits 5-month low; why pharma stock under pressure?

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received a Notice of Non-Compliance from Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Canada, regarding its Abbreviated New Drug Submission for Semaglutide Injection.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories today

 
Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories hit a five-month low of ₹1,181.60, plunging 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company received a Notice of Non-Compliance (NON) from Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Canada, regarding its Abbreviated New Drug Submission (ANDS) for Semaglutide Injection.
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company has slipped 8.4 per cent. It now quotes at its lowest level since May 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹1,025.90 on April 7, 2025. 
 

Why pharmaceutical stock under pressure today?

 
Dr Reddy’s has informed the stock exchanges that it has received a NON from the Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Canada, regarding its ANDS for Semaglutide Injection. The NON outlines requests for additional information and clarifications on specific aspects of the submission. 
 
"We will submit a response at the earliest and well within the stipulated time period. We remain confident in the quality, safety and comparability of our proposed product and remain committed to making this important therapy available to patients in Canada and other markets at the earliest," said the company in an exchange filing. 

Brokerages view on Dr Reddy’s Labs

 
Dr Reddy’s has stated that it will address the regulatory observations within the stipulated timeframe. The development may delay the company’s planned entry into the Canadian market with Semaglutide. Nevertheless, the company remains focused on making the therapy available in Canada and other markets as soon as possible, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
The additional information/clarification requirement by the Canadian health regulator from Dr Reddy’s prolongs the prospects of Ozempic’s generic version (Semaglutide injection). Considering the time required to submits required information, time taken by the regulator to review the application, and the year end period, this delay has weakened the scope of Semaglutide injection business from the Canadian market in March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
Considering market potential and Dr Reddy’s being an early filer, the brokerage firm has estimated revenue of $75-80 million/ $ 350 million from this product in Q4FY26/FY27 in different markets (2 per cent/8 per cent of FY26E/FY27E revenue), the brokerage firm said, adding they await clarity about the approval process for potential markets, including Canada.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 346 pts, Nifty below 25,950; Voda Idea, Dr Reddy's Labs down upto 6%

Coal India Q2 hit by weak volumes, high costs; brokerages split on outlook

Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, L&T, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric

Dividend stocks: Coforge, Laurus Labs, 5 others to remain in focus today

Nifty eyes fresh record high; BPCL, Power Grid among top stocks to buy

Topics :The Smart InvestorDr Reddy's Laboratories Limitedstock market tradingMarket trendsPharma stocks

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story