Dividend stocks: Coforge, Laurus Labs, 5 others to remain in focus today

Among the companies trading ex-dividend on Friday, Coforge has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, with the record date set for the same day

Dividend stocks today
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Thursday, October 30, 2025: Shares of Coforge, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech, Laurus Labs, NRB Bearings, PDS, and Supreme Petrochem are expected to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements. A dividend refers to a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for their investment.
 
According to BSE data, these seven companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts on their respective record dates. 
 
Among the companies trading ex-dividend on Friday, Coforge has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, with the record date set for the same day. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Coforge Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 Oct 31, 2025
Jasch Gauging Technologies Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹10 Nov 1, 2025
Julien Agro Infratech Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.0100 Oct 31, 2025
Laurus Labs Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.80 Oct 31, 2025
NRB Bearings Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Oct 31, 2025
PDS Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.6500 Oct 31, 2025
Supreme Petrochem Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 Oct 31, 2025
 
Jasch Gauging Technologies will pay an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, while Julien Agro Infratech has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share.
 
Meanwhile, Laurus Labs has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share, and NRB Bearings will distribute an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share.
 
Further, PDS has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.65 per share, while Supreme Petrochem will pay an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share.
 
Except for Jasch Gauging Technologies, all the other companies have fixed October 31 as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility. Jasch Gauging Technologies has set its record date as November 1. It is worth noting that a company determines which shareholders are eligible to receive a declared dividend based on the record date.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

