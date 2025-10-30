Dividend stocks: Coforge, Laurus Labs, 5 others to remain in focus today

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, October 30, 2025: Shares of Coforge, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech, Laurus Labs, NRB Bearings, PDS, and Supreme Petrochem are expected to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements. A dividend refers to a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for their investment.

According to BSE data, these seven companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts on their respective record dates.