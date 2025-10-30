Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 346 pts, Nifty below 25,950; Voda Idea, Dr Reddy's Labs down upto 6%
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 346 pts, Nifty below 25,950; Voda Idea, Dr Reddy's Labs down upto 6%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on October 30, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index was unchanged and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.15 per cent

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 30: the Nifty Metal, and Pharma indices were the top losers

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Japan holds interest rates steady

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank of Japan keeps Overnight Call Rate at +0.5 per cent.

>> Bank of Japan maintains short-term Interest Rate target at 0.5 per cent.
 

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gainers and losers after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the Sensex constituents, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, ITC, Tata Steel, and PowerGrid were the top laggards. L&T, Tata Motors PV, TCS, Adani Ports, and Ultratech were the top gainers. 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma index was the top loser, followed by Metal, FMCG, Bank, and Oil & Gas. Nifty Realty Index was 0.5 per cent higher. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading flat with a negative bias, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was marginally higher.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens in red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Post-opening, the NSE Nifty index was down 82.77 points or 0.32 per cent at 25,971.20 levels.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 216 pts down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened at 84,780.66 levels, down 216.5 points or 0.25 per cent. 

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Thursday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 21 paise lower on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The domestic currency started trade at 88.41 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 88.20/$.  

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India Q2 hit by weak volumes, high costs; brokerages split on outlook

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY26) performance failed to impress Street watchers as higher operating costs, muted volumes, and lower stripping activity credit weighed on earnings. 
 
While Nuvama Institutional Equities and Emkay Global remained cautious on the near-term outlook, Motilal Oswal retained its bullish stance on the stock on the back of recovery prospects in the second half and longer-term growth visibility. READ MORE

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit: 'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s corporate bond market, driven by public sector undertaking (PSU) banks and financial institutions last year, is losing momentum since the second quarter of FY26. This comes as corporates turn to bank loans for cheaper funding.
 
With yields staying elevated and demand subdued, total issuance is expected to fall well below last year’s level, panellists said at a discussion moderated by Subrata Panda. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view

-- Indian equities are set for a modestly weak start this morning as FIIs turned net sellers in yesterday’s otherwise positive session.

-- Wall Street’s overnight pause added to the cautious tone, with the Dow slipping after briefly crossing 48,000, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks pushing back expectations of a December rate cut further dampened sentiment.

-- Still, Nifty’s reclaiming of the 26,000 mark and broad-based sectoral gains signalled strong underlying domestic momentum.

-- Key stocks in focus include Coal India, Varun Beverages, CAMS, M&M Financial, BHEL, Blue Dart, and Adani Green Energy, following their Q2 results.

-- Meanwhile, traders will keep an eye on major earnings due from ITC, Pidilite, Cipla, and Maruti later this week.

-- Overall, expect a soft start amid global caution, but domestic resilience remains a key anchor.

View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice presiden of research at Mehta Equities
 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty eyes fresh record high; BPCL, Power Grid among top stocks to buy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets edged higher on Wednesday, gaining nearly half a percent amid upbeat global cues. Investor sentiment remained supported by expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut and encouraging updates on possible trade deals. After a positive start, the Nifty50 gradually moved higher throughout the session and closed at 26,053.90. Sectorally, all major indices, barring auto, ended in the green, with energy, metal, and FMCG leading the gains. The broader markets also moved in tandem, with the midcap and smallcap indices advancing between 0.49 per cent and 0.71 per cent. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Coforge, Laurus Labs, 5 others to remain in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Shares of Coforge, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech, Laurus Labs, NRB Bearings, PDS, and Supreme Petrochem are expected to remain in focus in Thursday’s trading session following their recent dividend announcements. A dividend refers to a portion of a company's profit that is distributed to its shareholders as a reward for their investment.
 
According to BSE data, these seven companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors holding these stocks on or before the ex-dividend date will be eligible to receive the declared payouts on their respective record dates. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What to expect from India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki ahead of its Q2 show?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is expected to post a steady topline growth in the September quarter (Q2FY26), aided by improving demand elasticity, GST-led car demand recovery, and a richer product mix. 
 
However, margin compression due to higher discounts, wage revisions, marketing spends, and new plant-related costs may weigh on profitability.
 
That said, Maruti Suzuki India will likely announce its September quarter results on October 31, 2025.
 
Brokerages estimate revenue growth of around 6-7 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by better realisations and higher export contribution. Yet, Ebitda may decline between 4-11 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting increased input and operating costs. READ MORE 

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to buy today, Oct 30: Adani Green, Varun Beverages and more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Varun Beverages
Varun Beverages share has formed a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily timeframe and recently took support near the 20 EMA, where it closed with a strong full-body bullish candle accompanied by rising volume, indicating renewed buying interest at current levels. The increase in volume confirms active participation from buyers, suggesting potential momentum buildup. On the momentum front, the RSI is trending northward, reinforcing the bullish price action. 
 
Technically, fresh entry can be considered at ₹502 with a stop loss at ₹450 for an upside target of ₹600–₹620, indicating a favorable risk-reward setup for short- to medium-term traders.
 
Buy Range: ₹502
Stop Loss: ₹450
Target: ₹600–₹620
Graphite India
Graphite India stock has given a breakout of an Inverse Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily timeframe, signaling a potential trend reversal. On the weekly timeframe, the stock has also formed a Cup and Handle pattern, further confirming the strength of the uptrend. The stock has taken support near the 50 EMA, which will act as a strong support zone going forward. The rise in volume during the breakout highlights strong buyer participation and accumulation interest. On the momentum front, the RSI is trading in the higher range, indicating sustained strength and positive momentum in the stock.
 
Technically, the stock can be accumulated in the range of ₹630–₹600 with a stop loss at ₹545 for an upside target of ₹750–₹800 in the short to medium term.
 
Buy Range: ₹630–₹600
Stop Loss: ₹545
Target: ₹750–₹800 MORE DETAILS INSIDE

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Insight Summit: On track for GDP growth exceeding 6.8%, says CEA

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian economy can grow above the upper range of 6.8 per cent in FY26 as estimated by the finance ministry and it will not be surprising if it clocks above 7 per cent for the current financial year, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said during a conversation with Business Standard. Nageswaran added that inflation and the rupee are stable, and fiscal discipline keeps deficits and borrowing costs under control. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

