Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, L&T, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, October 30, 2025: The benchmark mark Indian equity indices are likely to see a positive start in Thursday's trading session, driven by September-quarter earnings, active primary market participation, institutional flows, and global developments. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicate a favourable start for the benchmarks.

The futures were up 94 points at 26,184.50 at 6:46 AM, pointing to a positive start for domestic equities.

On the global front, investors are closely watching a highly anticipated meeting today between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping — the first in-person encounter between the two leaders during Trump’s second term.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that a December rate cut was far from a “foregone conclusion.” As expected, the Fed on Wednesday reduced the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75–4 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 1.37 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.20 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.29 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended mixed following the Fed’s decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent, and the S&P 500 finished nearly flat, losing just 0.30 points. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out gains of 0.55 per cent.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The state-owned company announced that its The state-owned company announced that its consolidated net profit more than tripled to ₹374.89 crore in the September quarter , compared to ₹106.15 crore a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues. Total income rose to ₹7,686.41 crore from ₹6,695.37 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing. United Breweries: The company reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹46.34 crore in the September quarter, as unusual monsoon conditions affected beer sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹132.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,737.31 crore, compared to ₹4,743.56 crore a year earlier.

LIC Housing Finance: The company reported a marginal 2 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the September quarter to ₹1,354 crore, compared to ₹1,329 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose to ₹7,170 crore from ₹6,932 crore a year ago. Interest income improved to ₹7,034 crore, up from ₹6,853 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. DCM Shriram: The company reported a 2.5-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹158.72 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal, compared to ₹62.92 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to ₹3,531.26 crore during July–September 2025–26 from ₹3,183.98 crore in the same period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Other stocks in the news today Wipro: The IT giant has announced that it has signed a multi-year strategic agreement with HanesBrands Inc., a global leader in iconic apparel brands. "Leveraging the Wipro Intelligence™ WINGS platform, Wipro expects to transform HanesBrands’ IT infrastructure and cybersecurity operations with an AI-first approach," the company said in a release. Bharti Airtel: The company has informed the exchanges that Nxtra Data Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 51,92,000 (35 per cent) equity shares in AMPIN Energy C&I Sixteen Private Limited — a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the captive power plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

Ola Electric Mobility: The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company has announced that Ola Electric Technologies, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has approved the second tranche of allotment of 25 crore non-cumulative and non-participating 0.001 per cent Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), having a nominal value of ₹10 each, aggregating to a total consideration of ₹250 crore to Ola Cell Technologies — a material wholly owned subsidiary of the company and fellow subsidiary of OET — on a preferential basis through private placement. Further, the company has received an email from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) enclosing an investigation report and directing the company to provide comments thereon within a period of 7 days. The CCPA has also fixed a hearing on November 10, 2025. Ola Electric Mobility is in the process of obtaining legal advice in this regard.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has informed the exchanges that it has received a Notice of Non-Compliance (NON) from the Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, Canada, regarding its Abbreviated New Drug Submission (ANDS) for Semaglutide Injection. The NON outlines requests for additional information and clarifications on specific aspects of the submission. "We will submit a response at the earliest and well within the stipulated time period," said the company in an exchange filing. Dilip Buildcon: The company has been awarded a subcontract worth ₹307.08 crore by ISC Projects Pvt. Ltd. in the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway. Mankind Pharma: The company has announced that it has received an email intimation on October 29, 2025, from CFC Finlease Private Limited (“ESG Rating Provider”), a Sebi-registered ESG Rating Provider, informing that the company has been assigned an ESG rating score of ‘69’.