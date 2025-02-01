Eicher Motors, Marico, SBI Cards, UBL, Zensar from BSE500 hit 52-week highs

Shares of Eicher Motors, Marico, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Zensar Technologies and United Breweries have hit their respective 52-week highs and rallied by up to 10 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced a series of tax reforms, infrastructure investments, and incentives for emerging sectors.

Analysts believe that the Union Budget 2025-26 takes bold steps to accelerate economic growth, support industries, and enhance household sentiment. The increase in the 'NIL' income tax slab to Rs 12 lakh is a major relief for the middle class, boosting both consumption and savings, they said.

Among the individual stocks, Eicher Motors, listed parent of Royal Enfield and the global leader in middleweight motorcycles, hit a new high of Rs 5,424.95 on healthy growth prospects. Eicher Motors is the market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment (market share 90 per cent) through its aspirational models under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, and Interceptor, etc.

Eicher is well poised to recover strongly and put performance in top gear, driven by an increase in the addressable market’s size and improvement in operational performance in the company’s 2W division. Further, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) business is geared up to significantly improve its contribution to consolidated profit before tax (PBT), led by expected market share gains, rising synergies with the JV partner (Volvo Group), and operating leverage benefits, the brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in a report.

Meanwhile, shares of United Breweries (UBL) also rallied 5 per cent to Rs 2,248.75 in intra-day trade. In past 12 trading days, the stock of breweries & distilleries company has surged 16 per cent. UBL, part of the HEINEKEN company, is the largest beer manufacturer in India. The company produces and markets packaged drinking water and soda, internationally recognized beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The outlook for the beer industry looks bright and with full of potential. Consequently, there is a very exciting opportunity for UBL (Heineken) to not only participate in this evolving market but to shape the future, according to the company's managment.

On the other hand, shares of Marico, edible oil company, surged 10 per cent to Rs 736.10 in intra-day trade. At 02:37 PM; the stock was quoting 4 per cent higher at Rs 695.15, as compared to 0.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Also Read

Monsoons were above normal and well spread out, which will help agri production to be better in the current year. This will not only boost rural consumption but will also help agri inflation to stabilise in the near term. Management of some consumer goods companies have indicated double-digit revenue growth in the second half of the financial year 2024-25 (H2FY2025) driven by mix of volume and price-led growth, according to analysts.

Moreover, shares of SBI Cards also jumped up to 7 per cent to Rs 832, surpassing its previous high of Rs 817.05 touched on September 13, 2024. The company is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

The brand has a wide base of over 20 MM+ cards in force as of December 2024. It has a diversified customer acquisition network that enables the company to engage prospective customers across multiple channels. SBI Card is a technology driven company.