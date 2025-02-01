ITC, Zomato, Bata India: 5 stocks to buy for upto 22% gain post Budget 2025
Equity market swung wildly between zones as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget proposals for the upcoming financial year 2025-26. The finance minister announced measures to boost rural growth with focus on agriculture, education, leather and MSME sector.
Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech stated that she would want to provide opportunities of growth in rural India, so that moving out does not become a necessity, but a matter of choice.
With an aim to rationalise taxation, Sitharaman announced measures on the TDS and TCS front, while increasing the tax exemption limit on personal income tax to Rs 12 lakh.
Post the Budget announcement, even as the benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty
traded in the negative zone in today's special trading session on account of the Union Budget, several individual stocks logged smart gains.
Here's a technical analysis on 5 stocks that could see gains in the near-term, post the Union Budget. ITC
Current Price: Rs 460
Upside Potential: 8.7%
Support: Rs 457; Rs 441
Resistance: Rs 465; Rs 477
ITC has witnessed a sharp rally post the Union Budget, likely on no tinkering of tax rates on cigarettes. The stock is attempting a fresh breakout on the daily chart; a close above Rs 457 shall confirm the same. That apart, the stock is seen trading above its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the second day in a row. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Technical chart suggests the stock could extend the gains and test levels of Rs 500 in the near-term. Interim resistance for the stock stands at Rs 465 and Rs 477 levels. In case of a dip, the 20-DMA at Rs 441 should act as a near-term support.
Current Price: Rs 1,327
Upside Potential: 11.9%
Support: Rs 1,265
Resistance: Rs 1,334; Rs 1,410
Bata India stock is seen trading with a positive bias for the fourth straight trading day. The stock at present is seen testing resistance around the super trend line on the daily scale at Rs 1,334. Key momentum oscillators on the daily chart seem to be favourably placed; as such the stock could bounce back to Rs 1,485; with interim resistance seen at Rs 1,370 and Rs 1,410 levels. The key support on the downside stands at Rs 1,265. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Zomato
Current Price: Rs 229
Upside Potential: 10.5%
Support: Rs 222; Rs 216
Resistance: Rs 240 Zomato stock
is seen trading at its highest level in the last two weeks. The stock has nearly recovered its complete fall post the Q3 results, and is now seen trading around its 20-DMA, which stands at Rs 230. Further, key momentum oscillators on the daily chart are showing a positive crossover, thus indicating that the stock could trade with a positive bias in the near-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Zomato on the upside can potentially rally to Rs 253; with interim resistance for the stock placed at Rs 240. In case of a dip, the stock is expected to find support around Rs 222 and Rs 216 levels.
Current Price: Rs 294
Upside Potential: 21.8%
Support: Rs 283; Rs 265
Resistance: Rs 315; Rs 322
Campus Activewear is also seen attempting a breakout on the daily chart; a close above Rs 292 shall confirm the same. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 358; with interim resistance likely around Rs 315 and Rs 322 levels. The key support on the downside stand at Rs 283 and Rs 265 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Kaveri Seed Company (KSCL)
Current Price: Rs 973
Upside Potential: 14.1%
Support: Rs 961; Rs 910
Resistance: Rs 1,025; Rs 1,055
KSCL stock needs to close above Rs 961 to confirm an upside breakout on the daily chart. The key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly chart are also favourably placed. Thus, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 1,110. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 1,025 and Rs 1,055. The key support for the stock stands at Rs 910. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART