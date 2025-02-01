Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 77,700 before Budget; Realty, FMCG, Auto up

Union Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading on a muted note ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 on Saturday, February 1

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Photo: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
9:47 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: IndusInd Bk climbs over 3% after Q3 rev rises 10.6%, profit falls 39%

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Q3 standalone net profit fell to Rs 1,400 crore from Rs 2,298 crore Y-o-Y but surpassed estimates of Rs 1,271 crore.

Revenue increased to Rs 12,800 crore from Rs 11,572 crore Y-o-Y. Gross NPA stood at 2.25 per cent versus 2.11 per cent Q-o-Q, while net NPA was at 0.68 per cent versus 0.64 per cent Q-o-Q. Provisions declined to Rs 1,744 crore from Rs 1,820 crore Q-o-Q.  

9:43 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: Sun Pharma climbs 2.6% after posting 15% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,900 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 2,900 crore, up from Rs 2,520 crore Y-o-Y, slightly beating estimates of Rs 2,880 crore. Ebitda rose to Rs 4,008 crore from Rs 3,480 crore Y-o-Y, surpassing the estimated Rs 3,700 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 29.3 per cent from 28.08 per cent Y-o-Y, exceeding the estimated 28 per cent.
 

9:41 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: Brokerages offer mixed views on Sun Pharma post steady Q3; buy, sell, hold?

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Brokerages remained divided on Sun Pharmaceuticals after it delivered a steady and in line third quarter earnings performance for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), with some bullish on specialty and domestic businesses, while others were cautious due to weaknesses in US generics and pipeline uncertainties. Sun Pharmaceuticals share price rose 2.66 per cent at Rs 1,789.50 a piece on the BSE in Saturday's intraday trade. 

Analysts noted that Sun Pharma’s India business that grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25 was led by 12 new product launches, and high volumes versus pricing-led growth for the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM). On the other hand, US sales experienced a dip of 1 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q, owing to lower Revlimid sales and an overall weakness in generics. READ MORE
 

9:39 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live: Reduce trading size today: Nithin Kamath advises traders for Budget 2025

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025, today, i.e Febraury 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM. India Stock Markets, meanwhile, are open today, February 1, 2025, for a special trading session.

Stock market investors, on their part, are waiting for Budget 2025 proposals as announcements made during the Union Budget 2026-26 speech and the Budget analysis thereafter will guide the impact on Sensex, Nifty in the near-term.

Historically, periods around the presentation of the Union Budget keeps stock markets volatile as Budget proposals play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment. READ MORE
 

9:26 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser after market opens

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BEL, Sun Pharma, ITC Hotels were among the top winners on Nifty50 after markets opened. 


9:24 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser after market opens

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Sun Pharma, NTPC, Zomato were among the top gainers on Sensex after market opened. 

 

9:22 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: A glance at broader market after market opens

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in the positive territory after markets opened. 



9:20 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty flat with positive bias, above 23,500 after market opens

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: NSE Nifty traded flat with positive bias, above 23,500 after market opened. 


9:18 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 100 pts, above 77,600 after open

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Sensex gained over 100 points, was above 77,600 after market opened. 


9:10 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser in pre open

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HCLTech were among the top gainers on Sensex in pre open. 


9:08 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: A glance at broader market

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in green in pre open.

9:06 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty up over 50 pts, above 23,550 in pre open

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: NSE Nifty50 climbed over 50 points in the pre-opening session, above 23,550-level.


9:05 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: 'Both Nifty & Bank Nifty have signalled further uptrend'

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates:  'The enthusiastic upmove that has unfolded in the week so far is yet to spread to the broader market with nearly 60 per cent of the Nifty 500 constituents still trading under their respective 20 day SMAs. Nevertheless both the Nifty and Bank Nifty have signalled further uptrend, even though they exhibit different chart patterns. Nifty’s bullish engulfing candle on the weekly charts as well as a two-week high breakout encourage us to look beyond 23480, hitherto assumed to be an end point to the ongoing uptrend, and aim for 23700-840. We would place our downside marker at 23380 for aggressive longs, with preparedness to switch sides only after a few hours’ trade below 23190

Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

9:04 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: 'Market reactions to be quick in response to Budget announcements'

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: "On the Budget day the market reactions will be quick in response to Budget announcements. A major expectation from the Budget is a cut in personal income tax to provide relief to the middle class and boost consumption, thereby facilitating growth recovery. The extent of the tax relief remains to be seen. The fact is that there is no fiscal space for big relief.

The market will be looking for growth stimulating measures; not market-related taxation reliefs like changes in the capital gains taxation.

The market response to the Budget will not last more than a few days. Trends in growth and earnings recovery will dictate the medium to long-term market direction."

Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

9:04 AM

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 300 pts, above 77,700 in pre open

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Sensex gained over 300 points in the pre-opening session and was above 77,700 level. 

 

Union Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE Updates, Saturday, February 1, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened with gains on Saturday, February 1, ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 today.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 108.27 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 77,608.84, and the Nifty50 was at 23,545.75, ahead by 37.35 points, or 0.16 per cent.
 
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, half the stocks were trading with gains, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.26 per cent), followed by UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and NTPC, while losses were capped by Nestle India (down 0.82 per cent), followed by Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paint, and Bajaj Finserv. 
  On the Nifty 50, 28 stocks were trading lower, while the rest climed. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.19 per cent), followed by ITC Hotels, BEL, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank, while losses were capped by Hero MotoCorp (down 2.05 per cent), followed by ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Trent, and Nestle India.
  Across sectors, the Nifty IT index was the top drag, behind by 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices were trading lower. 
  On the flip side, the Nifty Realty had climbed the most, gaining 1.15 per cent. The Media, FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare, FMCG, Metal and Consumer Durables indices were also trading higher. 
  In the broader markets, the BSE Smallcap index had climbed 0.93 per cent, and the BSE Midcap had gained 0.54 per cent. 
Investors will keep an eye on proposals in the Budget 2025, to be announced on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in a special trading session scheduled for today. 
  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive budget today, which is anticipated to chart the course towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. This will also be the second budget presented under the third Modi administration.
  In that backdrop, last checked, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,533, around 90 points lower than Nifty futures' last close. 
India needs to achieve an average growth rate of around 8 per cent at constant prices for about a decade or two to realise its economic aspirations of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Economic Survey 2024-25, released on Friday, said. READ MORE
  Including the previous trading session, benchmark indices gained for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, rebounding nearly 3 per cent from their seven-month lows, buoyed up by optimism that the Union Budget 2025-26 (FY26) will include measures to spur economic growth. 
  The Nifty 50 index, which had closed below 23,000 for the first time since June 7 on Monday, ended the week at 23,508, gaining 1.1 per cent on Friday. Similarly, the Sensex, which had ended at 75,366 on Monday, closed the week at 77,501. Both indices posted gains of over 1.7 per cent for the week, marking their best weekly performance in nearly two months. Despite this recent rebound, both the Nifty and the Sensex still ended the month with minor losses. READ MORE 
 
Ahead of the Budget 2025 presentation, the Economic Survey for 2024-25 made a strong case for “deregulation,” particularly at the state level, to spur capital formation and drive employment and output growth. The survey advocated for a second wave of Ease of Doing Business reforms (Ease of Doing Business 2.0). READ MORE 
  Meanwhile, India's fiscal deficit for April-December was Rs 9.14 trillion ($105.58 billion), or 56.7 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Friday. READ MORE
 
  In other news, the White House confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump will be leveling aggressive tariffs this weekend on major US trading partners. 
  Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Trump will be implementing 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada as well as a 10 per cent duty on China, in retaliation for “the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country.”  Also Read: Economic Survey 2025 warns of 'meaningful stock market correction' in 2025 
  The White House provided few details on exactly how the levies will be meted out, saying that they will be available for public inspection at some point Saturday.  The S&P 500 slid Friday following the news, shedding 0.50 per cent to close at 6,040.53, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 337.47 points, or 0.75 per cent, weighed down by a decline in Chevron. The 30-stock Dow ended the session at 44,544.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.28 per cent to 19,627.44.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

