Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 77,700 before Budget; Realty, FMCG, Auto up

Union Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE Updates, Saturday, February 1, 2025:
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened with gains on Saturday, February 1, ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 today.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 108.27 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 77,608.84, and the Nifty50 was at 23,545.75, ahead by 37.35 points, or 0.16 per cent.
After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, half the stocks were trading with gains, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.26 per cent), followed by UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and NTPC, while losses were capped by Nestle India (down 0.82 per cent), followed by Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paint, and Bajaj Finserv.
On the Nifty 50, 28 stocks were trading lower, while the rest climed. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.19 per cent), followed by ITC Hotels, BEL, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank, while losses were capped by Hero MotoCorp (down 2.05 per cent), followed by ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Trent, and Nestle India.
Across sectors, the Nifty IT index was the top drag, behind by 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices were trading lower.
On the flip side, the Nifty Realty had climbed the most, gaining 1.15 per cent. The Media, FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare, FMCG, Metal and Consumer Durables indices were also trading higher.
In the broader markets, the BSE Smallcap index had climbed 0.93 per cent, and the BSE Midcap had gained 0.54 per cent.
Investors will keep an eye on proposals in the Budget 2025, to be announced on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in a special trading session scheduled for today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
is set to present her eighth consecutive budget today, which is anticipated to chart the course towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. This will also be the second budget presented under the third Modi administration.
In that backdrop, last checked, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,533, around 90 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
India needs to achieve an average growth rate of around 8 per cent at constant prices for about a decade or two to realise its economic aspirations of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Economic Survey 2024-25, released on Friday, said. READ MORE
Including the previous trading session, benchmark indices gained for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, rebounding nearly 3 per cent from their seven-month lows, buoyed up by optimism that the Union Budget 2025-26 (FY26)
will include measures to spur economic growth.
The Nifty 50 index, which had closed below 23,000 for the first time since June 7 on Monday, ended the week at 23,508, gaining 1.1 per cent on Friday. Similarly, the Sensex, which had ended at 75,366 on Monday, closed the week at 77,501. Both indices posted gains of over 1.7 per cent for the week, marking their best weekly performance in nearly two months. Despite this recent rebound, both the Nifty and the Sensex still ended the month with minor losses. READ MORE
Ahead of the Budget 2025 presentation, the Economic Survey for 2024-25 made a strong case for “deregulation,” particularly at the state level, to spur capital formation and drive employment and output growth. The survey advocated for a second wave of Ease of Doing Business reforms (Ease of Doing Business 2.0). READ MORE
Meanwhile, India's fiscal deficit for April-December was Rs 9.14 trillion ($105.58 billion), or 56.7 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Friday. READ MORE
In other news, the White House confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump will be leveling aggressive tariffs this weekend on major US trading partners.
The White House provided few details on exactly how the levies will be meted out, saying that they will be available for public inspection at some point Saturday. The S&P 500 slid Friday following the news, shedding 0.50 per cent to close at 6,040.53, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 337.47 points, or 0.75 per cent, weighed down by a decline in Chevron. The 30-stock Dow ended the session at 44,544.66. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.28 per cent to 19,627.44.