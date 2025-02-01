Budget 2025 Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 77,700 before Budget; Realty, FMCG, Auto up

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 108.27 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 77,608.84, and the Nifty50 was at 23,545.75, ahead by 37.35 points, or 0.16 per cent.

After the opening bell, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, half the stocks were trading with gains, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.26 per cent), followed by UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, and NTPC, while losses were capped by Nestle India (down 0.82 per cent), followed by Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paint, and Bajaj Finserv.

On the Nifty 50, 28 stocks were trading lower, while the rest climed. Gains were led by Sun Pharma (up 2.19 per cent), followed by ITC Hotels, BEL, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank, while losses were capped by Hero MotoCorp (down 2.05 per cent), followed by ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Trent, and Nestle India.

Across sectors, the Nifty IT index was the top drag, behind by 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas indices were trading lower.

On the flip side, the Nifty Realty had climbed the most, gaining 1.15 per cent. The Media, FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare, FMCG, Metal and Consumer Durables indices were also trading higher.

In the broader markets, the BSE Smallcap index had climbed 0.93 per cent, and the BSE Midcap had gained 0.54 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened with gains on Saturday, February 1, ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 today.Investors will keep an eye on proposals in the Budget 2025, to be announced on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in a special trading session scheduled for today.