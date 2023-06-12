El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

“Markets (Sensex) have run up almost 3,000 points in the last few weeks and some correction / consolidation is due. With this backdrop in, mind traders will find El Nino worries too hot to handle. We believe the markets are ripe for some healthy correction, and El Nino could be that trigger,” said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives & research at SAMCO Securities.

The fear of less than optimal rainfall due to El Nino this year, analysts believe, is the biggest short-term risk for the markets, which they said has not been fully priced in yet by them. Monsoon set over Kerala on June 08, a week later than its scheduled date.