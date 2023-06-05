close

Indian markets have limited upside in the near-term; buy the dips: Nomura

Nomura prefers domestic-oriented sectors and companies over exporters, and prefers stocks that provide valuation comfort

Indian equity markets have a limited upside potential in the near-term as they negotiate the ensuing cyclical slowdown, wrote analysts at Nomura in a recent coauthored report led by Saion Mukherjee, their managing director and head of equity research for India.
He, however, believes that the foundations are in place for sustainable growth over the medium-to-long term, and hence suggests a ‘buy on dips’ strategy to equity investors.
As an investment strategy, Nomura prefers domestic-oriented sectors and companies over exporters, and prefers stocks that provide valuation comfort. Industrials and banks are their overweight sectors, while IT services and consumer discretionary are their underweight sectors.

