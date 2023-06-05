In this section

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Street Signs: Spotlight on IKIO, CSK hits unlisted market for a six & more

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

Indian equity markets have a limited upside potential in the near-term as they negotiate the ensuing cyclical slowdown, wrote analysts at Nomura in a recent coauthored report led by Saion Mukherjee, their managing director and head of equity research for India.

He, however, believes that the foundations are in place for sustainable growth over the medium-to-long term, and hence suggests a ‘buy on dips’ strategy to equity investors.

As an investment strategy, Nomura prefers domestic-oriented sectors and companies over exporters, and prefers stocks that provide valuation comfort. Industrials and banks are their overweight sectors, while IT services and consumer discretionary are their underweight sectors.

