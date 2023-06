STOCK MARKET LIVE: The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a positive start as investors await the retail inflation print for May and April's IIP data, slated to be released after market hours. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,680 levels, up 70 points.







Back home, shares of SBI will be in focus after its board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal year through various debt instruments.



Concor will also be on radar on reports that its divestment may be delayed indefinitely because the process has hit inter-ministerial obstacles.

In the US, benchmark futures tied to the S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq were 0.05-0.24 per cent higher. Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei and Strait times rising up to 0.7 per cent after Japan's producer price index for May fell 0.7 per cent MoM as against expectations of a 0.2 per cent decline. While Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite and Kospi fell 0.3-0.6 per cent. That said, global central bank meetings will also be under the spotlight this week, with monetary policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan as well as the European Central Bank. A Reuters poll expects May consumer price inflation to have cooled to a 20-month low of 4.42 per cent as rise in food prices continued to slow.