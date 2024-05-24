Home / Markets / News / Emkay Global sees 31% downside in Go Digit stock, gives 'Sell' rating

Emkay Global sees 31% downside in Go Digit stock, gives 'Sell' rating

Go Digit stock: Go Digit's valuation at FY26E P/E of 49.6x and P/B of 5.9x seems to be building-in an optimistic outlook and ignoring the challenges, Emkay Global said

Go DigitGo Digit
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Go Digit stock news: Domestic brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on the recently listed Go Digit stock with a 'Sell' rating and a target price of Rs 210. The target price implies a downside of 31.3 per cent from Thursday's closing price.

The biggest negative for Go Digit, according to Emkay Global, is that the company is "just another General Insurance (GI) player" with an intermediary-driven distribution model and a relatively higher focus on commercial lines and motor, and one that "does not have a clear moat".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Besides, the past five years have seen industry-wide improvement in Motor third party (TP) claims ratio, backed by Covid-19 and the mandatory 5Y/3Y TP policy for new two-wheelers (2Ws)/ passenger vehicles (PVs). Going ahead, the brokerage sees Motor TP claims ratio deteriorating, as a tariff hike is likely to undershoot claims inflation.

"Third, Go Digit's valuation at FY26E P/E of 49.6x and P/B of 5.9x seems to be building-in an optimistic outlook and ignoring the challenges of managing growth with improving profitability. Though we are constructive about growth prospects in Indian GI, we see profitability-related issues in the near-to-medium term," Emkay Global said in its note dated May 24.

Emkay Global is the first brokerage to initiate coverage on Go Digit stock. The stock debuted on the stock exchanges -- BSE, and NSE -- on May 23, 2024. Go Digit stock listed at Rs 281.10 apiece on the BSE as against an issue price of Rs 272. This meant a listing gain of 5 per cent. During the day, it surged to a high of Rs 314, before closing at Rs 305.75 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 286, up 5.15 per cent over the issue price.

According to Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, Go Digit’s position as the fastest-growing private non-life insurer by GWP in India positions it for continued success in the dynamic insurance market.

“The company's advanced technology platform and focus on innovation bode well for its future. Go Digit's moderate listing necessitates a balanced approach from investors. While the company possesses strong long-term potential, careful consideration of the valuation and competitive landscape is crucial. Investors may hold their position by keeping a stop loss at the issue price,” she said.

Go Digit’s initial public offer (IPO), which was a mix of fresh issue of Rs 1,125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54.77 million shares, was booked nearly 10 times on strong interest from retail and institutional buyers.



Also Read

Go Digit IPO sets Rs 258-272 per share price band; bids open on May 15

Go Digit: GMP of Virat, Anushka-backed IPO dips slightly; should you apply?

Go Digit IPO Day 2 subscription status: Issue booked 67% so far, GMP dips

Go Digit Subscription Status, Day 3:IPO subscribed 9.5x so far on final day

Virushka-backed Go Digit IPO to open today: Here's all you need to know

Asian stocks fall, dollar advances amid wavering rate cut expectations

Commodity play book: Sell May Copper futures, Buy June Oil futures

Stocks to Watch, May 24: Bayer Crop, Landmark Cars, Shilpa Medicare

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty recoups losses, Nikkei down 1%; IndiGo in focus

What are the two triggers for the India stock market crash? Wood answers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksEmkay GlobalInsurance stocksGo Digit

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story