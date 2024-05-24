Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty recoups losses, Nikkei down 1%; IndiGo in focus

US Treasuries behind RBI's Rs 2.1 trillion bumper surplus to Centre
A combination of factors, including heavy investments in US Treasury bonds and dollar sales at a healthy profit, facilitated the Indian central bank in transferring a record surplus of Rs 2.11 trillion to the government for 2023–24 (FY24). READ MORE
8:41 AM
JPMorgan failed to monitor billions of client orders between 2014-21: CFTC
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said Thursday the bank would pay $100 million to settle a multiyear probe into the JPMorgan's trade monitoring. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Weak Q4 due to lower growth may be rare bitter pill for Sun Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit to Rs 2,654.6 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was, however, below Street estimates due to lower (but impressive) growth in the Global Specialty Revenues, higher R&D spend, and higher other opex. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Commodity play book: Sell May Copper futures, Buy June Oil futures
Commodity trading: Copper prices have dropped 7 per cent since Monday's record high, with a significant intraday drop due to profit-taking. READ MORE
8:30 AM
What is China doing to support its property market? All you need to know
China had 391 million square meters (4.2 billion square feet) of completed and unsold homes at the end of April, equivalent to 6.6 Manhattans, official data show. READ MORE
8:27 AM
China starts second day of war games around Taiwan to test its firepower
The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a brief statement that its forces on Friday continued with their drills, dubbed "Joint Sword - 2024A". READ MORE
8:23 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty recoups losses, trades flat
8:16 AM
IndiGo, HCLTech, JK Lakshmi Cement among nine stocks to track on May 24
Here's a list of stocks to keep an eye on Friday. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stocks to trade post results today: Bayer Crop, Landmark Cars, Shilpa Medicare
Here's a brief note on how these companies fared in the March quarter. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock trading guide for today: How to approach pharma, FMCG counters?
Technical indicators such as the RSI, MACD, and Stochastic are showing signs of potential correction and underperformance for the Nifty Pharma index. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Asian Market Check:: Nikkei leads fall in Asia; Shanghai flat
8:00 AM
All you need to know before the market opens on Friday
Weak cues from global peers could weigh on the market senitment in India. Here's what experts recommend. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures consolidate around $81 per barrel
7:54 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures ease to $2,330 per ounce
7:50 AM
US Market Check:: Dow Jones slipped 1.5%; Nasdaq 0.4%
Stock market updates on May 24, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a rather subdued note, despite yesterday's heroics, as global markets were on slippery ground.
At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,970, suggesting a likely 40-odd point gap-down start on the Nifty 50.
Overnight, Dow Jones shed 1.5 per cent. Nasdaq and the S&P 500 too declined up to 0.7 per cent after strong activity data in the US raised fears of a delay in rate cut, with the possibility of one quarter percentage rate cut in December as against November earlier.
Near home in Asia, Nikkei dropped 1.3 per cent and Kospi slipped 0.9 per cent. Taiwan, however, was up 0.3 per cent.
Key Q4 earnings today
Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, Glenmark Pharma, Hindalco, HUDCO, Manappuram Finance, NTPC, SPARC, Suzlon, Torrent Pharma and United Spirits.