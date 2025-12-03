Emmvee Photovoltaic gains 4%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Emmvee Photovoltaic share price today: Shares of integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer, Emmvee Photovoltaic, gained nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹248.5 on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. It extended Tuesday's gains driven by the company's strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

At 02:25 PM, the Emmvee Photovoltaic stock was trading at ₹243.5, up 1.85 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹239.35 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 80 points lower at 25,952.3 levels. On Tuesday, the stock had surged over 9 per cent to close at ₹239.34.

The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹16,802.5 crore. The company had made its debut on the stock exchanges on November 18, 2025, at the listing price of ₹217, flat at the issue price of ₹217 per share. Since listing, the stock has surged around 14.5 per cent. Emmvee Photovoltaic Q2 results In Q2FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹237.86 crore, up nearly times from ₹35.12 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis (Q-o-Q), the company's net profit grew 27 per cent from ₹187.67 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The company's revenue from operations surged over 181 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,131 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹402.4 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 331 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹399.4 crore.