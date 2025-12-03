Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia up; RBI MPC meeting, Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires IPOs eyed

Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, December 03, 2025: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starting today, India's November Services and Composite PMI Final data, primary market activity, along with upbeat global cues are likely to drive the mood of benchmark indices Nifty50 and Sensex, today.

At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 20 points lower at 26,193, indicating a flat to negative start.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 85,138.27, down 503.63 points or 0.59 per cent. Likewise, NSE Nifty50 settled at 26,032.20, down 143.55 points or 0.55 per cent.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking a tech-led rebound on Wall Street and a sharp recovery in cryptocurrencies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.76 per cent, though the broader Topix slipped 0.31 per cent.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 1.06 per cent. Revised third-quarter GDP data showed the economy expanded 1.8 per cent year-on-year, slightly above the initial 1.7 per cent estimate, according to the central bank.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.32 per cent even as third-quarter GDP figures missed expectations. The economy grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), its fastest pace since Q3 2023, but below the 2.2 per cent forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

US stock futures were steady in early Asia trade after major US benchmarks rebounded overnight. The Dow gained 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.59 per cent.

Investors will also watch out for US September trade data, US November global composite and service PMI data, ECB President Lagarde speech.

IPO today

Vidya Wires IPO (Mainline), Aequs IPO (Mainline), Meesho IPO (Mainline) and Shri Kanha Stainless IPO (SME) will open for subscription today.

Neochem Bio IPO (SME) and Helloji Holidays IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Ravelcare IPO (SME), Clear Secured Services IPO (SME), Speb Adhesives IPO (SME), Invicta Diagnostic IPO (SME), Astron Multigrain IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.

Purple Wave IPO (SME), Logiciel Solutions IPO (SME) and Exato Technologies IPO (SME) will see their allotment.

Commodity corner

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as traders weighed fading optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace efforts against renewed concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude fell 72 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at $62.45 a barrel, while US WTI dropped 68 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to close at $58.64.

Gold also declined as investors booked profits after the metal hit a six-week high in the previous session. Spot gold eased 1.5 per cent to $4,168.23 per ounce, though expectations of upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts continued to offer some support ahead of key US data releases this week.