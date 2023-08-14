Entity offloads Ujjivan Financial Services shares for Rs 148 crore

Newquest Asia Investments II on Monday offloaded shares of Ujjivan Financial Services for Rs 148 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Newquest Asia Investments II Ltd disposed of 30 lakh shares of Ujjivan Financial Services.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 495.19 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 148.56 crore.

Meanwhile, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 acquired 11.50 lakh shares and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought more than 6.79 lakh shares of Ujjivan Financial Services.

The shares were bought in the range of Rs 495-495.15 per share, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 90.56 crore.

On Monday, shares of Ujjivan Financial Services fell 1.63 per cent to close at Rs 498.95 apiece on the NSE.